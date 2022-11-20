FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: FIFA World Cup kickstarts in Qatar with glitters

Bansal Shah November 20, 2022 19:39:46 IST
The opening ceremony will take place on Sunday. AP

Nov 20, 2022 - 20:10 (IST)

FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

Ghanem Al-Muftah will recite the holy Quran at the opening ceremony of the World Cup! A different manner to celebrate the debut FIFA tournament for Qatar as religious prayers will be recited alongside a sporting event! 

Nov 20, 2022 - 20:02 (IST)

FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

The 27th edition of the FIFA World Cup will be highly technological!

Nov 20, 2022 - 19:55 (IST)

FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

The opening ceremony is just minutes away....
meanwhile, BTS's Jungkook has confirmed his presence at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar for the opening ceremony of the mega event. The event will also see other stars including Robbie Williams, Jason Derulo, Clean Bandit, Sean Paul, Nicki Minal, Black Eyed Peas, and India's very own Nora Fatehi. 

Nov 20, 2022 - 19:51 (IST)

FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

This World Cup holds special importance for many reasons. Qatar will make their World Cup debut, being the host nation. On the contrary, several legends of the game in Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo will be featuring in their last World Cup. 

Nov 20, 2022 - 19:38 (IST)

FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

Hello and Welcome to Live coverage of the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup, which is just minutes away. A mega event is about to kick-off - quite literally - for the first time in middle-east as Qatar will host the 2022 edition. Stay with us as we bring all the live updates from the opening ceremony!

PREVIEW: The FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to get underway today in Qatar where the hosts will be taking on Ecuador in the opening match at Al Bayt Stadium. But before the action kickstarts, we are all set to witness a grand opening ceremony.

“The best thing that can happen is to focus on football, keep calm and avoid the noise and rumors,” Qatar coach Felix Sanchez said Saturday. “Obviously we don’t like it when people criticize our country. We managed to have great preparation, kept calm and that’s how we planned this.”

The venue for this edition’s FIFA World Cup has already faced some controversies and the recent one was that the sale of beer will not permitted in the stadiums.

Updated Date: November 20, 2022 20:11:43 IST

