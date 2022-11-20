FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: FIFA World Cup kickstarts in Qatar with glitters

The opening ceremony will take place on Sunday. AP
PREVIEW: The FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to get underway today in Qatar where the hosts will be taking on Ecuador in the opening match at Al Bayt Stadium. But before the action kickstarts, we are all set to witness a grand opening ceremony.
“The best thing that can happen is to focus on football, keep calm and avoid the noise and rumors,” Qatar coach Felix Sanchez said Saturday. “Obviously we don’t like it when people criticize our country. We managed to have great preparation, kept calm and that’s how we planned this.”
The venue for this edition’s FIFA World Cup has already faced some controversies and the recent one was that the sale of beer will not permitted in the stadiums.
