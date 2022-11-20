FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: FIFA World Cup kickstarts in Qatar with glitters

Auto refresh feeds

Hello and Welcome to Live coverage of the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup, which is just minutes away. A mega event is about to kick-off - quite literally - for the first time in middle-east as Qatar will host the 2022 edition. Stay with us as we bring all the live updates from the opening ceremony!

This World Cup holds special importance for many reasons. Qatar will make their World Cup debut, being the host nation. On the contrary, several legends of the game in Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo will be featuring in their last World Cup.

The opening ceremony is just minutes away.... meanwhile, BTS's Jungkook has confirmed his presence at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar for the opening ceremony of the mega event. The event will also see other stars including Robbie Williams, Jason Derulo, Clean Bandit, Sean Paul, Nicki Minal, Black Eyed Peas, and India's very own Nora Fatehi.

Qatar 2022 world cup is going to be the best ever. The technology involved is insane🤯 pic.twitter.com/BCKxVtJ8Ji

The Holy Quran will be recited by Ghanem Al-Muftah during the opening ceremony of the #Qatarworldcup2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium. The ceremony is live on GTVSports+ 🔥 #GTVSports pic.twitter.com/vjP3da2VTQ

Ghanem Al-Muftah will recite the holy Quran at the opening ceremony of the World Cup! A different manner to celebrate the debut FIFA tournament for Qatar as religious prayers will be recited alongside a sporting event!

PREVIEW: The FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to get underway today in Qatar where the hosts will be taking on Ecuador in the opening match at Al Bayt Stadium. But before the action kickstarts, we are all set to witness a grand opening ceremony.

“The best thing that can happen is to focus on football, keep calm and avoid the noise and rumors,” Qatar coach Felix Sanchez said Saturday. “Obviously we don’t like it when people criticize our country. We managed to have great preparation, kept calm and that’s how we planned this.”

The venue for this edition’s FIFA World Cup has already faced some controversies and the recent one was that the sale of beer will not permitted in the stadiums.

