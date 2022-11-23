Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the opening game of the Group E of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with Germany taking on Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Wednesday.
Germany vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Four-time champions eye winning start in Group E
FIFA World Cup 2022: Live score and updates of Germany vs Japan from Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.
Highlights
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
Preview: Germany will hope to get their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign off to a winning start when they square off against Japan on Wednesday.
FIFA World Cup: Fixtures | Results | Points Table | Squads | Records
The Hansi Flick-managed side, who defeated Argentina in the 2014 final in Brazil in what was their fourth FIFA World Cup win, are hoping to go the distance in Qatar this time around after enduring a disappointing run in Russia four years ago.
Germany were knocked out in the group stage for the first time ever in FIFA World Cup history after defeats against Mexico and South Korea, resulting in the team finishing at the bottom of Group F.
Japan, aka the Samurai Blue, have consistently made it to the FIFA World Cup since making their debut in the 1998 edition in France, going as far as the pre-quarter-finals thrice in six appearances. They had finished second in Group H in 2018, but bowed out after a narrow 3-2 loss against Belgium in the Round of 16.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
FIFA World Cup 2022 in mid-season 'ominous' for player welfare, warns FIFPro
This year's FIFA World Cup is the first to be played in the middle of the season in Europe, where most of the top stars are based.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Indian fans supporting England in Qatar outraged by 'fake' tag
Reports in England and France have suggested that 'fake fans' have been paid to wear the shirts of World Cup nations in Qatar.
FIFA World Cup: European clubs account for 73% of players selected, Bayern Munich most represented
Just 27% of more than 830 players selected for World Cup duty play with clubs in other continents, LTT Sports said.