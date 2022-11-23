Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the opening game of the Group E of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with Germany taking on Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Wednesday.

Preview: Germany will hope to get their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign off to a winning start when they square off against Japan on Wednesday.

The Hansi Flick-managed side, who defeated Argentina in the 2014 final in Brazil in what was their fourth FIFA World Cup win, are hoping to go the distance in Qatar this time around after enduring a disappointing run in Russia four years ago.

Germany were knocked out in the group stage for the first time ever in FIFA World Cup history after defeats against Mexico and South Korea, resulting in the team finishing at the bottom of Group F.

Japan, aka the Samurai Blue, have consistently made it to the FIFA World Cup since making their debut in the 1998 edition in France, going as far as the pre-quarter-finals thrice in six appearances. They had finished second in Group H in 2018, but bowed out after a narrow 3-2 loss against Belgium in the Round of 16.

