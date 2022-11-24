Auto refresh feeds

The national anthems have been sung, and it's time for kickoff at the Lusail Stadium!

Meanwhile, Strahinja Pavlovic earns the first booking of the game for a rash challenge on Neymar. Sergey Milinkovic-Savic makes a spirited dash towards the Brazilian third a couple of minutes later, but loses possession at the edge of the box.

Some interesting moves made by both teams; Brazil coach Tite has opted to make use of Real Madrid teenaged sensation Vinicius Jr ahead of Fred while Serbia boss Dragan Stojkovic has decided to bench the likes of Dusan Vlahovic, bringing in Aleksandr Mitrovic.

We get the first set pieces of the match with Brazil getting a corner after dashing into the Serbian box. Serbian keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic does well to deny the Selecao the lead, parrying the ball over the post in the first corner before safely collecting the ball between his gloves in the second for a goal kick.

Both Neymar and Casemiro make ambitious attempts at the Serbian goalpost from just outside the box; while the former gets a deflection off the arm of defender Veljkovic, Casemiro shoots straight into the keeper’s hands.

Tadic tried setting Mitrovic up with a cross from the right flank just outside the Brazilian box, but Allison times his jump perfectly to collect the ball before Mitrovic can head it in. Inspired counterattack from the Serbians, who are among the dark horses in the ongoing tournament.

Brazil captain Thiago Silva puts in a neat little pass towards Vinicius Jr, who has just one defender and the goalkeeper to beat, but Serbian custodian Milinkovic-Savic puts in a slide to prevent Vini from getting the ball, ultimately kicking it away to safety.

Raphina gets the ball inside the box and has but the keeper to bat, but ends up chipping it tamely towards Milinkovic-Savic, who has all the time in the world to collect this. Brazil yet to convert one of the several chances that have come their way so far in the first half.

Brazil have had four attempts on goal against Serbia’s one. As for shots on target, Brazil are 3-0 ahead of their opponents.

Just one minute added in injury time, far lesser than what we’ve seen for the most part in the ongoing tournament where stoppage time has gone beyond the 10-minute mark. Can Brazil slip one past the Serbian goalkeeper before the break? Or will the teams head back even?

Preview: Five-time champions Brazil begin their journey in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday when they take on Serbia at the Lusail Stadium.

The Tite-coached side are the most successful team in the history of the tournament, having won the World Cup a total of five times (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002) besides finishing runners-up twice (1950 and 1998).

Brazil, however, have hit a roadblock of sorts since their fifth world triumph in Japan/South Korea in 2002, getting knocked out in the quarter-finals on three occasions (2006, 2010 and 2018). They reached the semi-finals of the 2014 edition that they hosted before suffering a humiliating 7-1 loss at the hands of eventual champions Germany.

The Brazilian team however, enters the 2022 edition as the tearaway favourites given the sheer range of talent in their ranks as well as the red-hot form of some of their key players such as star forward Neymar.

“His preparation this time has been different. In 2014 he got injured just as he was playing so well, and in 2018 he came into the tournament in a different way because he had a serious injury so hadn’t played much.

“This time is different and he has not been injured. Neymar is a lot better prepared,” said veteran midfielder and Brazil captain Thiago Silva on the eve of their opening game.

The relatively unfancied Serbia, which played as Yugoslavia until the 1998 edition and as Serbia and Montenegro in 2006, failed to progress beyond the group stage in each of its last three appearances in the global tournament.

The team however, enter the tournament as the dark horses, having finished on top of their qualifying group ahead of former European champions Portugal and coach Dragan Stojkovic insisted his side weren’t fazed by the stature of Brazil, the side that had beaten then 2-0 in Russia four years ago.

“We are afraid of nobody in the world, not even Brazil. We don’t need to be afraid,” Stojkovic said ahead of the match.

