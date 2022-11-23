Germany will begin their path to FIFA World Cup redemption after the 2018 horror show in Russia when they take on Japan on Wednesday in the opening match of a competitive-looking Group E at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar.

After Saudi Arabia stunned Lionel Messi’s Argentina, ending the South American champions’ 36-match unbeaten run, Germany will be on high alert in their opening match against Japan.

Also, this will be Hansi Flick’s first major competition as the manager of Germany and he will aim to make the most of it, but doing so will certainly not be easy as they are placed in what is arguably the group of death, with Japan, Spain, and Costa Rica all possessing a lot of quality.

On the other hand, Japan, who are 24th in the FIFA rankings, are facing Germany, ranked 11th, for the first time in 16 years. Hajime Moriyasu’s team was eliminated during the first round in the past three World Cups and they will aim to not repeat history this time.

Germany vs Japan FIFA World Cup clash details:

When is Germany vs Japan in the FIFA World Cup?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Germany and Japan will take place on November 23, Wednesday.

Where will Germany vs Japan take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Germany and Japan will be played at Khalifa International Stadium.

What time will Germany vs Japan kick off?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Germany and Japan will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Germany vs Japan?

Germany vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How to watch the Live streaming of Germany vs Japan?

Germany vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app.

(With AFP inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.