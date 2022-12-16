The FIFA World Cup in Qatar is nearing its end, eliciting mixed reactions from fans. While football enthusiasts are keen to know who will win the coveted trophy, they are also disappointed at having to wait four years for the next edition.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup had its fair share of thrilling moments, starting from Japan stunning European heavyweights Spain and Germany to France’s phenomenal run at the event. While the world is all geared up to watch France and Argentina vie for the top honour, it’s worth remembering some of the tournament’s best goals.

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar has seen 163 goals scored in 62 matches so far, making it the fourth-highest goal-scoring edition.

Without further ado, let’s look at the top goals of the tournament:

Salem Al-Dawsari (Saudi Arabia) vs Argentina:

It was a match to remember as the two-time World Cup champions were stunned by Saudi Arabia in their opening fixture. While Lionel Messi gave his side an early lead, Saleh Al-Shehri equalised the score in the 48th minute. Then, it was Salem Al- Dawsari’s moment to shine. He hit a right-footed curler despite four Argentine players trying to snatch the ball from him. Emiliano Martinez made an attempt to save the goal, but the ball ended up finding the right corner of the net. Argentina ultimately lost the match 2-1.

Watch:

Al-Dawsari turned the game on its head with this absolute screamer! 🎯#LetItFly with @qatarairways pic.twitter.com/XoMPN1hnqH — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 22, 2022



Takuma Asano (Japan) vs Germany:

Germany were widely expected to cruise to an easy win over Japan. But the Japanese team turned the tables to record one of the biggest upsets of this World Cup. While both teams were stuck at 1-1, substitute Takuma Asano ran down to receive an aerial pass from Ko Itakura. He kept dodging Nico Schlotterbeck until he kicked the ball past goalkeeper Manuel Neuer straight into the back of the net. Asano’s goal helped Japan record their first win ever against Germany.

Watch:



Richarlison (Brazil) vs Serbia:

South American giants Brazil might not have managed to get past the quarter-finals this time, but the Seleçao were one of the most entertaining sides in the tournament. Their main star was Richarlison, who scored some of the most stunning goals in this edition. The Tottenham forward scored a brace against Serbia. After his first goal in the 62nd minute, Richarlison made a spectacular scissor kick to find the net for the second time.

Watch:



Kylian Mbappe (France) vs Poland:

The defending champions have been excellent in this edition of the FIFA World Cup and look all set to reclaim the trophy for the second consecutive time. Kylian Mbappe has been instrumental in his team’s success. One example was his scorcher against Poland in the Round of 16. After a terrific pass from Marcus Thuram, Mbappe wasted no time in hitting the ball straight to the top corner of the net, guiding Les Bleus to a 3-1 victory.

Watch:



Goncalo Ramos (Portugal) vs Switzerland:

Brought in the starting XI in place of Cristiano Ronaldo, Ramos made everyone’s heads turn in his first World Cup game itself. The 21-year-old scored a hat-trick in the encounter. His opening strike came in the 16th minute, when a pass from Joan Felix had Ramos launch a left-footed strike into the net, stunning all.

Watch:



Julian Alvarez (Argentina) vs Croatia:

We cannot end this copy without talking about another young star — Julian Alvarez. The Messi fanboy has emerged as one of the best players for the Argentine unit in the last few encounters. The country’s semi-final against Croatia was proof of that. The 21-year-old scored a brace in the fixture, but it was his goal in the 39th minute that has our heart. Alvarez got the ball from Messi near the centre circle and managed to sneak past the Croatian defense as well as goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic to find the net.

Watch:



Lionel Messi (Argentina) vs Croatia:

The 35-year-old PSG star has been in excellent form. It was really difficult to choose one of Messi’s goals in the tournament, but we have managed to narrow it down to his performance in the semi-final. The Argentina forward scored the first goal in the game and it was a stunner. In the 34th minute, Alvarez was in the Croatian box but collided with Livakovic. The referee pointed at the spot and awarded Argentina a penalty. Messi then stepped in and lived up to his reputation as he converted the penalty into a goal.

Watch:



Which one of these goals is your favourite?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.