The day, 30 November, undoubtedly marks a big occasion for Australian football as the country has secured its place in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup with a stunning 1-0 win over Denmark in their final Group D fixture. It was a do-or-die situation for the Socceroos who clinched the victory with the lone goal scored by their star midfielder Matthew Leckie in the 60th minute.

With the famous win, Australia earned the opportunity to feature in a World Cup knockout stage for the first time after 2006. As soon as Leckie opened the net for Australia, a massive crowd gathered in Melbourne burst into an emphatic celebration, even though the time was 3:18 am.

A clip of the massive celebration has been shared by BBC Sports on their official Instagram. The countrymen present at a fan park in Fed Square lit up the sky with bright red smoke after Australia took the lead. People were spotted dancing and cheering while watching the match on a giant screen. As heard in the footage, it took very little time for the presenter to predict that the people of the continent would definitely request a public holiday following this feat.

The caption of the post reads, “The scenes at 3 am in Australia after they reached the World Cup knockout stages.” Since being posted, the video has gathered over 3 lakh views and amassed more than 18,000 likes so far on Instagram.

A viewer noted, “Maybe the turning point for Australian football! Amazing scenes.” Another overwhelmed user said, “Only football can do this.” An individual termed it “the Biggest moment in Australian sport in 16 years.”

Leckie displayed an incredible solo effort to find the net against Cristian Eriksen’s Denmark. Intercepting the ball at their defence, Australia initiated a quick counter-attack taking full advantage of the shortage of Denmark defenders in the backline. Riley McGree delivered a perfect through ball tearing apart the Danish defence. Leckie, well aware of the situation, made no mistake to receive the pass and bamboozled a couple of opposition players before sending it into the net through the bottom right corner.

After enduring a thumping 4-1 defeat against France in their World Cup opener, they made a roaring comeback against Tunisia and kept their hope for the knockout alive. They finished second in the group with six points just behind reigning champions France. Australia will face Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the Round of 16 on 3 December at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.