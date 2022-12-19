The FIFA World Cup 2022 which was hosted in Qatar has been a grand success on the pitch and on the screens in India as well. Lionel Messi-led Argentina defeated France 4-2 in the penalty shootout to clinch the trophy. Argentina were not the only winner, the sport was also a winner in India with its brilliant coverage on the JioCinema app.

The Qatar World Cup which was streamed for free on Viacom 18’s app JioCinema has become the most viewed FIFA World Cup in India ever. The reach for the tournament in India crossed the 110 million mark which is bigger than most cricket matches.

The biggest news of all is that fueled by JioCinema’s excellent coverage, digital viewers for a sporting event for the first time overtook the TV audience. In fact, JioCinema has been the No. 1 downloaded free app for three weeks across both iOS and Android since 20 November.

What helped JioCinema shatter all the records was offering live streaming in multiple languages that included English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali.

Also to enhance the viewer’s experience, JioCinema offered a special service while live streaming called Hype Mode. Through this, the match and highlights can be viewed from multiple angles. Also, Hype Mode provided real-time trivia and statistics to the audience.

