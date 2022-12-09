Auto refresh feeds

No goals in the first 45 minutes at the Education City Stadium. Brazil have probed and seen decent opportunities emerge but haven't had a serious chance to score. Croatia have had a couple of moments of their own after Brazil's lax ball movement but nothing to write home about.

Paqueta with a shot from well outside the area and it is very easy for Livakovic. He gathers comfortably and after 90 minutes and five minutes of stoppage time across halves, there are no goals and we are going into extra time.

Neymar gives Brazil the lead! He's scored in the 105th minute to put the five-time champions ahead in extra time. Big players show up in big moments and Neymar has done just that. He rounds the goalkeeper after some neat play in and around the Croatia penalty area. Needed something special to beat Livakovic and that was really special!

CROATIA HAVE EQUALISED OUT OF NOWHERE! Bruno Petkovic's left footed shot takes a huge deflection off Marquinhos and leaves no chance for Alisson to keep it out. First shot on target that for Croatia

Croatia are the first team to move into the 2022 World Cup semi-finals! They beat five-time champions Brazil to keep their 100% record in World Cup shootouts intact. Rodrygo had his penalty saved and then Marquinhos hit the post in the "lottery". For the fourth time in five previous editions, the South Americans are out in the last-8

Casemiro the second for Brazil to step up. He sends it into the corner with precision and power

Majer, the substitute, sends it down the middle with his left

Luka Modric is cool as you like. He calmly places it into the corner. No problem!

Brilliant penalty from Orsic. That was precise and really well powered into the corner

🇭🇷 Croatia win their fourth World Cup penalty shootout to maintain their 100% record and are into the semi-finals!

Croatia vs Brazil Preview: Brazil want to keep the dancing going at the World Cup when they face Croatia on Friday with a spot in the semifinals on the line.

The Brazilians have made it clear they will not back from their goal celebrations in Qatar despite criticism by some.

Brazil forward Vinícius Junior promised more dancing if Brazil keep succeeding.

“The goal is the most important moment in football, not only for those who score them but for the entire country,” said Vinícius Junior, who had already been criticised for his dances while with Real Madrid. “We still have many celebrations left, and hopefully we can keep scoring and dancing like this until the final.”

Brazilian players had said before the tournament started that they had several goal celebrations prepared ahead of time.

To keep dancing, though, Brazil will have to get past a tough Croatia side led by Luka Modric and are trying to return to the World Cup final four years after falling short of the title against France.

Like Brazil, Croatia have conceded only twice so far at the World Cup. The team defeated Canada 4-1 before 0-0 draws against Morocco and Belgium in the group stage. Croatia drew 1-1 with Japan in extra time in the round of 16, eventually winning in a penalty shootout.

Four of the last five matches by Croatia at World Cups have gone to extra time. The national team have been successful in seven of their last nine knockout matches at the tournament.

