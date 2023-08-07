US women’s national football team, four-time World Cup champions including the last two, suffered their earliest departure from the mega event after a defeat on penalties against Sweden. It almost felt inevitable after the likes of Germany, Canada and Brazil failed to progress past the group stage.

US, too, only made the knockouts after a stalemate with Portugal in the third match of the group. It was the width of the post that denied Ana Capeta and Portugal passage into the Round of 16.

Against Sweden on Sunday, the luck ran out. The barest of margins went Sweden’s way as Lina Hurtig’s penalty kick in the shootout was saved by USA keeper Alyssa Naeher only for VAR to overrule it with the goalie adjudged to have spilled it over the line.

The defeat marked end of an era in women’s football for the US national team. They had won the last two Women’s World Cups and four of the eight editions before the current one. The USWNT had never gone out before the semi-final stage. A shootout win over China at the 1999 World Cup in front of a sellout crowd at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, remains one of the highlights during this period.

Against Sweden, USA looked far better than the lacklustre and timid football of this World Cup campaign. Had it not been for Sweden’s goalkeeper Zecira Musovic, who made 11 saves, USA could well have won in regular time. Instead, an unconvincing win against Vietnam (3-0) and disappointing draws against Netherlands and Portugal squeezed them through.

“We put up a fight, a battle, and represented this country. We showed what we stand for and we did everything right,” said a crestfallen USA manager Vlatko Andonovski after the loss in Melbourne.

The dramatic and agonising exit also brought to an end the international career of Megan Rapinoe and raised questions over where Vlatko Andonovski-managed side goes from here.

In the past, when USA suffered heartbreak they bounced back in defiant style. Following the 2011 final defeat on penalties, to Japan, they won the 2015 edition, beating the same opponents 5-2 in the title clash.

In 2019, they retained their crown in France, but the signs of things to come were there as they fended off a rising European tide.

Rapinoe was crucial to the last two World Cup wins. She became an icon who transcends the sport with her activism and outspoken views on topics outside sport. She looked to go out on a high at 38. However, coming off the bench against Sweden, her final act for the national team was to send a penalty over the bar.

“I mean, this is like a sick joke. For me personally, this is like dark comedy that I missed a penalty,” Rapinoe said as she blinked back tears. “This is the balance to the beautiful side of the game. I think it can be cruel.”

At 34, fellow superstar Alex Morgan may have also played her last World Cup, while 35-year-old Kelley O’Hara — who hit the post in the shoot-out –- is another on the way out. Defender Julie Ertz also said it was likely her last time wearing the US jersey.

“I feel like we dominated, but it doesn’t matter. We’re going home and it’s the highs and lows of the sport of soccer. So, yeah, it doesn’t feel great,” said Morgan.

This was always too soon for a team in transition. 14 members of the 23-member squad were appearing at their first World Cup and only four who took the field against Sweden were also in the XI during the 2019 final. 12 of the current squad members hadn’t even played a major tournament.

Beyond the inexperienced squad, the team were also hampered by injuries to important players.

Mallory Swanson, USA’s highest scorer this year, tore her patella tendon in an exhibition match with Ireland in April. Becky Sauerbrunn, the captain, announced in June that she was unable to get over a foot injury in time for the tournament.

Forward Catarina Macario, hailed as a star for the future, tore her ACL last year playing with Lyon and didn’t recover in time.

What next for the USA?

The signs of the sport not being one-sided were there during the previous World Cup. Expanding this one to 32 teams resulted in the likes of South Africa, Morocco and Jamaica making it while the heavyweights struggled.

For the USA, though, days of expecting to steamroll past opponents are seemingly over. Who will helm this side is another question.

Appointed four years ago to succeed Jill Ellis, Andonovski’s contract reportedly expires at the end of this year.

“It is a very tough moment. We did not expect to go out the way we did. It is emotional, it is hard. I have not really had a chance to think about me,” he said after the defeat.

Despite the defeat, he wished this was a learning curve for the first-timers and young players. “Even if it didn’t end the way we wanted, this is a huge experience for some of these young players.

“There is a group of players here that will make a mark in the future.”

The next World Cup holds extra importance for them considering USA are bidding to co-host it alongside Mexico in 2027. Before that, there is the Paris Olympics where US will target a fifth gold medal.

In Tokyo, two years ago, the all-conquering US women’s team had to settle for bronze ago after losing to Canada in the semi-finals.

“I’m still hopeful with the future of this team. I still stand by that. This game is evolving, the game is getting better and that’s not going to change. It’s only going to continue,” said Morgan who played her fourth World Cup.