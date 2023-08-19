Sports

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Spain’s road to maiden title

Spain won the FIFA Women's World Cup final 2023 to be crowned as first-time champions

FP Sports Last Updated:August 20, 2023 18:45:30 IST
Spain's Eva Navarro, right, celebrates with a teammate after defeating Sweden in the Women's World Cup semifinal on 15 August, 2023. AP

In the buildup to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, Spain were not frontrunners to clinch a spot in the final. Challenges emerged within the squad, as divides over the Spanish football federation and strained dynamics between players and manager Jorge Vilda were evident. Amidst these hurdles, the scenario painted a picture of potential early elimination for Spain.

However, against all odds, La Roja have defied expectations and clinched their first-ever World Cup title. Their journey culminated with a nailbiting showdown against England in the final on Sunday.

Spain’s road to FIFA Women’s World Cup final:

Group Stage

In the group stage, Spain were placed in Group B and unlike their fellow finalists England, they didn’t end at the top.

Spain 3-0 Costa Rica

The Spaniards kicked got off to a affirming start with a 3-0 win over Costa Rica.

Spain 5-0 Zambia

Even better than their opener was their second contest with Zambia, in which La Roja mauled their opponents 5-0.

Spain 0-4 Japan

After two cakewalks, the Spaniards were in for a rude surprise from 2011 World Cup champions Japan, who beat them 4-0.

Last-16

Spain 5-1 Switzerland

Spain beat Switzerland 5-1 in the last-16. Their resilience was on full display as they swiftly recovered from their setback against Japan, emerging victorious in a high-scoring clash. Except for their equaliser, the Swiss were completely out of the show.

Quarter-final

Spain 2-1 Netherlands (AET)

Spain battled the Netherlands to an extra-time showdown after a 1-1 scoreline in regular play, with a late Dutch goal prolonging the match. Substitute Salma Paralluelo’s exceptional solo effort, in the 111th minute, secured Spain’s debut semifinal spot in the tournament

Semi-final

Spain 2-1 Sweden

Facing a seasoned Sweden side that had ousted the powerful USA, Spain navigated a tense semi-final. Paralluelo’s late contribution put Spain ahead, countered by Sweden’s equaliser, yet Spain swiftly responded with an innovative short corner led by Olga Carmona.

Final

Spain 1 – 0 England

Spain clinched their maiden Women’s World Cup championship, beating England 1-0  on Sunday, 20 August. Jennifer Hermoso faced a penalty save by Mary Earps, but a decisive first-half strike by Olga Carmona proved sufficient for La Roja to seal the title.

Published on: August 19, 2023 16:42:32 IST

