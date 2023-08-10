FIFA Women’s World Cup has seen quite a few heavyweights eliminated. Two-time reigning champions USA were bundled out on penalties. Two-time champions Germany, Olympic gold medallists Canada, Marta and her Brazil team have all been knocked out of the competition.

The eight teams that enter the quarter-finals stage represent some traditional powers, one former champion and two teams making their debuts in the final-eight at this expanded World Cup.

Which teams have qualified for the FIFA Women’s World Cup quarter-finals?

The following teams have progressed to the FIFA Women’s World Cup quarter-finals: Spain, Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Australia, France, England and Colombia.

What were the scores and results in last-16 of the FIFA Women’s World Cup?

Switzerland 1-5 Spain

Japan 3-1 Norway

Netherlands 2-0 South Africa

Sweden 0-0 USA (Sweden won 5-4 on penalties)

England 0-0 Nigeria (England won 4-2 on penalties)

Australia 2-0 Denmark

Colombia 1-0 Jamaica

France 4-0 Morocco

Quarter-final 1: Spain vs Netherlands

Spain are making their maiden World Cup quarter-final appearance having scored 13 goals in four games. After a demoralising defeat to Japan, La Roja bounced back in commanding fashion against Switzerland. They face 2019 runners-up Netherlands who have steadily grown at the extravaganza since making their debut in 2015. The absence of midfielder Danielle van de Donk makes things tough for the Dutch.

Spain vs Netherlands – 11 August at 06:30 AM IST – at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington

Quarter-final 2: Japan vs Sweden

Japan are the only team remaining in the competition who have won the World Cup before. The 2011 champions have registered four easy wins, conceding just one goal, making them a tough nut to crack. Their 4-0 thrashing of Spain made everyone take notice.

Three-time semi-finalists Sweden stand in their way after dashing the US’ ambition of winning three titles in a row. Having dealt the US their earliest exit in tournament history, third-ranked Sweden would be out for revenge having lost to Japan in the semi-finals in 2011.

Japan vs Sweden – 11 August at 1 PM IST – at Eden Park, Auckland

Quarter-final 3: Australia vs France

Co-hosts Australia have been to the World Cup quarter-finals three times and have a daunting task ahead of them in France. The French team has won 16 of their 18 matches in 2023. Their only defeat? Against Australia in a friendly before the tournament proper got underway.

Australia will be boosted by the return of Sam Kerr, albeit for only 10 minutes against Denmark. With 75,000 attending the Matildas’ quarter-final, pressure is on the co-hosts.

Ever since a goalless draw against Jamaica, France have improved with three straight wins outscoring the opponents 12-4. Their strong run ensured Marta and Brazil were sent packing from the tournament with Les Bleus and Jamaica progressing.

Australia vs France – 12 August at 12:30 PM IST – at Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane

Quarter-final 4: England vs Colombia

England, the European champions, are one of the favourites to lift the trophy at the end of the tournament. The Lionesses scored one, one and six in the group stage before being pushed to penalties by Nigeria. A foolish and violent tackle by star forward Lauren James meant they finished the game against Nigeria down to 10 players and will miss her services against Colombia.

All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened. Also, for our England fans and my team-mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience. https://t.co/Vi4hBIewiS — Lauren James (@laurenjamess22) August 8, 2023

Colombia, nicknamed ‘The Superpoderosas’ (The Powerpuff girls), are a feisty bunch and are into the last-8 after not even qualifying four years ago. 18-year-old Linda Caicedo, a rising star for Real Madrid, has emerged as the top name with two goals. But, her fitness remains a concern with episodes of exhaustion although the team maintains she’s fit.

England vs Colombia – 12 August at 4 PM IST – at Stadium Australia, Sydney