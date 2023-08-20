Spain won their first FIFA Women’s World Cup title after holding off England 1-0 on Sunday after Olga Carmona scored the solitary goal of the game in Sydney.

Spain’s first major international trophy made them the first European team to win the Women’s World Cup since Germany in 2007. La Roja also became the first team, since Germany, to win both the men’s and women’s World Cup titles.

Carmona scored the goal in the 29th minute when her left-footed shot rifled into the bottom of England goal and out of goalkeeper Mary Earps’ reach.

In celebration she raised her jersey to reveal the word “Merchi” written in ink on her undershirt, an apparent nod to her former school.

There was disappointment for England and their manager Sarina Wiegman who was the first coach to take her teams to consecutive World Cups. Unfortunately, both came in losing causes with Netherlands going down to USA in 2019.

In front of 75,784 fans at Stadium Australia, Spain were crowned champions and exacted revenge over England who had beaten them in the European Championship last year.

Spain join USA, Germany, Norway and Japan in the list of FIFA Women’s World Cup champions. USA have won the title four times while Germany have bagged the trophy two times.

List of FIFA Women’s World Cup champions:

1991: USA (beat Norway)

1995: Norway (beat Germany)

1999: USA (beat China)

2003: Germany (beat Sweden)

2007: Germany (beat Brazil)

2011: Japan (beat USA)

2015: USA (beat Japan)

2019: USA (beat Netherlands)

2023: Spain (beat England)