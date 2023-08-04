The FIFA Women’s World Cup group stages may have just ended, but it sure has sprung a few surprises so far.

Germany and Brazil have been knocked out early, so have New Zealand, who became the first hosts to exit the group stage.

And despite making the knockouts, United States have far from been the consistent team that they were in 2019.

With the knockout stage set to kick-off on Saturday, let’s now recap some of the biggest results from the group stage:

Germany bow out, Morocco make history

In a wild finale to the group stage of the Women’s World Cup, two-time champion Germany was eliminated on Thursday and the second lowest-ranked team in the tournament, Morocco, advanced to the knockout stage.

Colombia also advanced as Group H winner to round off a slew of upsets in the opening weeks of the competition being held in Australia and New Zealand.

For the first time in #FIFAWWC history, three African teams have qualified for the Round of 16! 🇿🇦🇲🇦🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/unkBFu0iNe — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 4, 2023

A day earlier, Jamaica eliminated another favorite, Brazil, to advance to the round of 16, while South Africa is also through to the next stage after its stoppage-time winner against Italy.

But Germany’s early exit after a 1-1 draw with South Korea stands out as the biggest shock in a tournament full of surprises.

“I can’t explain what happened today. … The disappointment is huge, I can’t put it into words,” Germany midfielder Lena Oberdorf said.

Ranked No. 2 by FIFA, the runner-up at last year’s European Championship was one of the favorites to win the World Cup. And after opening the tournament with a 6-0 rout of Morocco, the Germans looked certain to cruise through a group that included Colombia and South Korea.

But a 2-1 loss against Colombia, followed by the draw against South Korea, saw it fail to advance from the group stage at a Women’s World Cup for the first time. Cho So-hyun fired South Korea ahead in the sixth minute and despite Alexandra Popp’s equalizer in the 42nd, Germany couldn’t find a winner.

Morocco advanced as runner-up in Group H after back-to-back 1-0 wins against South Korea and Colombia.

Germany’s failure has echoes of the men’s team, which has been eliminated in the group stage at each of the last two editions of the men’s World Cup.

Some German players draped coats over their heads in a bid to hide their faces as they left the field in Brisbane on Thursday. Popp, Germany’s captain, had tears in her eyes. She exits the tournament despite being the joint leading scorer on four goals with Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa,

Other players looked into the distance in disbelief.

Those scenes were in sharp contrast to the joy witnessed in Perth after Morocco, ranked 72nd, secured a place in the round of 16 on its debut at the World Cup.

Only Zambia, No. 77, came into the tournament with a lower ranking than Morocco, which had already made history by becoming the first Arab team to register a win at the Women’s World Cup by beating South Korea in its second game.

The Moroccans quickly followed that up with another victory against Colombia to advance. Anissa Lahmari’s penalty in first-half stoppage time was the only goal of the game.

Morocco also made history at the men’s World Cup in Qatar last year by becoming the first African team to advance to the semifinals.

The women’s team will face France in the round of 16, while Colombia takes on a Jamaica team that has also upset the odds.

Japan through to last 16

Japan have been one of the best teams in the Women’s World Cup so far. They began the tournament with convincing 5-0 and 2-0 wins over Zambia and Costa Rica respectively, but little did they know that thumping Spain 4-0 would be reality one day.

Against Zambia and Costa Rica, Japan enjoyed decent ball possession, but to dominate with a possession of 77 percent against Spain was no mean feat whatsoever.

1 – The lowest share of possession for a winning side at the FIFA Women's (since 2011) and Men's (since 1966) World Cup on record: 23% – Japan 4-0 Spain (2023 Women's WC)

18% – Japan 2-1 Spain (2022 Men's WC) Strategy. pic.twitter.com/gBVWQ40WeX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 31, 2023

Japan scored thrice before half-time against Spain, with a brace from Miyazawa and another goal from Riko Ueki that gave them the advantage.

Japan’s fourth goal of the contest then came through substitute Mina Tanaka, who finished the match off in style by striking in the 82nd minute.

Japan will go onto play Norway in the last 16.

Brazil knocked out

Brazil started off their campaign with a clinical display against Panama, beating them 4-0. Many would have expected Brazil to successfully overcome France and Jamaica, but fate had other plans.

A hat-trick from Ary Borges set the platform for Brazil’s 4-0 win over Panama, but what followed was a 2-1 defeat to France and a 0-0 draw to Jamaica.

Brazil’s shock exit from the World Cup also drew curtains on the career of 37-year-old Marta, who played her sixth and final World Cup.

Marta 🥺❤️ — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 4, 2023

United States in a spot of bother

Despite making the Women’s World Cup knockout stage, United States have work to do. USA began their World Cup campaign on a promising note, beating Vietnam 3-0 on the back of a brace from Sophia Smith, but looked off colour in 1-1 and 0-0 draws against Netherlands and Portugal respectively.

It was a look of frustration. If the Americans don’t pick up their play, their run to a third straight World Cup title could soon be over.

With just one win and a pair of draws, the United States fell to second in Group E behind the Netherlands. The Americans now head to Melbourne, Australia, for a Round of 16 match against Sweden/ The United States scored just four goals in group play — a sharp contrast to the 18 they scored in the group in 2019. In each of their first six matches four years ago in France, the Americans scored within the opening 12 minutes.

“I think there’s things we can do better for sure, things we could do better from the last couple of games. But I’m not going to dwell on it. It is what it is,” veteran Megan Rapinoe said. “We need to play better and we know that. We need to be a little bit more fluid and I think just a little bit more connected offensively.”



England comfortably through

England advanced to the knockout stage with three wins in as many games, finishing with nine points and topping the group. They seem to be flying high because of one player: Lauren James. Lauren, sister of Chelsea star Reece James, has been by far the most prolific goalsvcorer for England this World Cup.

With three goals, she remains in the Golden Boot race, with only Japan’s Miyazawa and Germany’s Alexandra Popp (4 goals each) ahead of the 21-year-old.

England have scored eight goals in just three matches, and given away the lone goal to China so far. Six of these goals came against China, with Lauren scoring twice. Her other goal came in England’s 1-0 win over Denmark.

England will go onto play Nigeria in the last 16 clash on Monday.

With inputs from The Associated Press