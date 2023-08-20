Auto refresh feeds

Spain take on England in the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup at the Acor Stadium in Sydney. Both Spain and England are eyeing their first World Cup trophy. It is the first all-European final since 2003, when Germany beat Sweden.

England have been on top of their game since winning the European Championship last summer, and Spain are in their first final less than a year since 15 players quit the team in protest.

England, making their first final appearance at a World Cup – for men or women – since 1966, have been managed by Sarina Wiegman and seen a massive turnaround in fortunes and performance. Wiegman was on the losing side four years ago when as the Netherlands manager, she saw USA win 2-0.

Nicknamed the Lionesses, England are coming off a 3-1 victory over co-hosts Australia and are unbeaten in the tournament.

Spain, meanwhile, have defied expectations by reaching the World Cup final despite a near-mutiny by the players months ago. 15 players quit the national team citing mental health concerns and asked the federation to create a more professional environment.

Jorge Vilda, at the heart of that controversy, has remained in charge and repeatedly thanked the Spanish FA for their support.

La Roja earned their spot in the final after a 2-1 win over Sweden in the semi-finals. Their run this tournament has had a solitary blip when 2011 winners Japan convincingly thumped them in the group stage.

Spain are also keen on ending a 13-year trophy drought. The last national side to win a World Cup was the men’s triumphing in 2010. Spain’s women team have never won a major tournament.