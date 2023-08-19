FIFA Women's World Cup: England’s path to runner-up finish

England stoop on the cusp of an extraordinary achievement, aiming to replicate the feat of the early 2000s German team by simultaneously holding both the Women’s Euros and the Women’s World Cup titles. However, England lost 0-1 to Spain in the thrilling final of the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Sydney on Sunday. Had they been successful, England would have joined the elite ranks of dual-title holders, while marking a monumental third European team to secure a World Cup victory.

Under the leadership of Sarina Wiegman, England’s journey to the tittle clash was marked by determination and resilience. Entering the competition as a strong contender, they persevered through challenges and overcame stiff competition to secure their spot in the World Cup finals for the very first time in history.

Here’s a look at Englane’s results at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023:

Group Stage

England were placed in Group D with Haiti, Denmark and China. They emerged as group toppers.

England 1-0 Haiti

England beat debutants Haiti 1-0 on the back of a first-half penalty by Georgia Stanway.

England 1-0 Denmark

A superb early strike from Lauren James set England up for a 1-0 victory over Denmark.

England 6-1 China

England smashed China to a 6-1 win. Five of the England goals had some role from their forward Lauren James, including one by herself.

Last 16

England 0-0 (4-2 on penalties) Nigeria

England beat Nigeria 4-2 on penalties to march into the quarter-finals. They were goalless after the 90 minutes and after extra time.

Quarter-final

England 2-1 Colombia

England won the match 2-1 over Colombia. England fought back from a goal down to beat Colombia in what was a bruising encounter. Alessia Russo scored the winner for the European champions just after the hour mark in front of 75,000 fans in Sydney.

Semi-final

England 3-1 Australia

England defeated co-hosts Australia 3-1 to book a spot in the final. Ella Toone scored in the 36th minute to put England up 1-0 and the Lionesses dominated the first half. Australia’s Sam Kerr equalised in the 63rd minute to give the home fans some hope.

But it was dashed by Lauren Hemp who restored England’s lead in the 71st minute and then provided a perfect through ball for Alessia Russo to clinch the game four minutes from time.

England and Spain will play the FIFA Women’s World Cup final for the first time at the Stadium Australia. It will be the first all-European final since 2003.

Final

England 0-1 Spain

Egland could not even open their account in the big game. Although Mary Earps did stop a penalty by Jennifer Hermoso, a decisive first-half strike by Olga Carmona proved sufficient for Spain to steal the day from the English.