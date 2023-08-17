Australia’s crushing FIFA Women’s World Cup semi-final loss to England was the most watched television show in the country’s record, data showed a day later, as their exploits kept the nation hooked.

A jaw-dropping 11.5 million people tuned in at some point to the contest in Sydney, that the Lionesses won 3-1, out of a population of some 25 million. The average audience was 7.13 million.

Australia’s free-to-air host broadcaster Channel Seven said it was the most-watched programme, sport or otherwise, since the current rating system was established in 2001.

“The Matildas have rewritten the history books,” said Seven‘s head of network sport Lewis Martin.

“Australia was captivated last night as the Matildas played their hearts out and did us all proud.”

The data does not include those who watched on pay-TV broadcaster Optus Sport. It also does not include the thousands who watched the match on big screen installations across the country.

Despite their defeat, Australia still have one match left – a third-place play-off against Sweden in Brisbane on Saturday. Meanwhile, England take on Spain in Sydney on Sunday in the final.

Women’s World Cup sets crowd records in New Zealand

The Women’s World Cup gave the sport a huge boost in co-hosts New Zealand where new attendance records were set, the head of the country’s football governing body said.

Spain’s thrilling 2-1 semi-final victory over Sweden on Tuesday was watched by a sellout crowd of 43,217 at Auckland’s Eden Park — equalling the highest attendance for a men’s or women’s match in New Zealand.

With the remaining Women’s World Cup games taking place in Australia, football officials reported more than 700,000 fans attended the 29 matches staged in New Zealand.

“This tournament has seen a colossal change in the way football, and particularly women’s football, is seen in New Zealand,” said Andrew Pragnell, chief executive of New Zealand Football.

The attendance record was first broken on the opening day of the tournament when 42,137 saw New Zealand beat Norway in Auckland.

It was surpassed when Spain’s last-16 win over Switzerland and Sweden’s quarter-final victory over Japan both drew capacity crowds of 43,217 to Eden Park, a figure matched at Tuesday’s semi-final.

“From the historic opening game at Eden Park which saw the Football Ferns beat Norway, this tournament has set a new standard for the FIFA Women’s World Cup,” said Pragnell.

The country also hosted women’s cricket and rugby World Cups in 2022 proving, Pragnell said, that New Zealand can “deliver world-class major events”.

