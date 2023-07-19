New Zealand, a country known more for its love of rugby than women’s football, is aiming to win fans as well as matches. They, and Australia, will play host to the ninth FIFA Women’s World Cup, which starts on July 20.

New Zealand kick things off against Norway in a Group A clash. The tournament opener will be followed by co-hosts Australia taking on Ireland in Sydney.

New Zealand Football announced that the opener at Auckland’s Eden Park will have the biggest crowd for a football match in the country’s history, estimated to be at least 50,000.

In comparison, demand for tickets to Australia’s opener was so high that the match was moved to Stadium Australia, built for the 2000 Olympics and can seat over 82,000 people.

What are the key dates for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

The tournament gets underway on July 20 at the Eden Park in Auckland with New Zealand taking on Norway. The final will take place on August 20 at Sydney Olympic Stadium in Australia.

Which teams have qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

The wait is almost over. One day to go until the 2023 #FIFAWWC. 😍 pic.twitter.com/2aMrWc0hAn — FIFA Women’s World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 19, 2023

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is the first to feature in the expanded 32 team format from the previous 24. It is replicating the same format used for the men’s World Cup from 1998 to 2022. From a 12-team tournament in 1991, it expanded to 16 teams in 1999 and 24 in 2015 to 32 now.

What are the groups for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

Group B: Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, Canada

Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan

Group D: England, Haiti, Denmark, China

Group E: USA, Vietnam, Netherlands, Portugal

Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, Panama

Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina

Group H: Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea

What are the venues for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

Six of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup venues are in Australia and four in New Zealand.

Brisbane Stadium – Brisbane / Meaanjin, Australia

Dunedin Stadium – Dunedin / Ōtepoti, New Zealand

Eden Park – Auckland / Tāmaki Makaurau, New Zealand

Hindmarsh Stadium – Adelaide / Tarntanya, Australia

Melbourne Rectangular Stadium – Melbourne / Naarm, Australia

Perth Rectangular Stadium – Perth / Boorloo, Australia

Stadium Australia – Sydney / Gadigal, Australia

Sydney Football Stadium – Sydney / Gadigal, Australia

Waikato Stadium – Hamilton / Kirikiriroa, New Zealand

Wellington Regional Stadium – Wellington / Te Whanganui-a-Tara, New Zealand

What is the schedule for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023?

Thursday, July 20

Group A: New Zealand vs. Norway

Group B: Australia vs. Ireland

Friday, July 21

Group B: Nigeria vs. Canada

Group A: Philippines vs. Switzerland

Group C: Spain vs. Costa Rica

Saturday, July 22

Group E: United States vs. Vietnam

Group C: Zambia vs. Japan

Group D: England vs. Haiti

Group D: Denmark vs. China

Sunday, July 23

Group G: Sweden vs. South Africa

Group E: Netherlands vs. Portugal

Group F: France vs. Jamaica

Monday, July 24

Group G: Italy vs. Argentina

Group H: Germany vs. Morocco

Group F: Brazil vs. Panama

Tuesday, July 25

Group H: Colombia vs. South Korea

Group A: New Zealand vs. Philippines

Group A: Switzerland vs. Norway

Wednesday, July 26

Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica

Group C: Spain vs. Zambia

Group B: Canada vs. Ireland

Thursday, July 27

Group E: United States vs. Netherlands

Group E: Portugal vs. Vietnam

Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria

Friday, July 28

Group G: Argentina vs. South Africa

Group D: England vs. Denmark

Group D: China vs. Haiti

Saturday, July 29

Group G: Sweden vs. Italy

Group F: France vs. Brazil

Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica

Sunday, July 30

Group H: South Korea vs. Morocco

Group H: Germany vs. Colombia

Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand

Group A: Norway vs. Philippines

Monday, July 31

Group C: Japan vs. Spain

Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia

Group B: Canada vs. Australia

Group B: Ireland vs. Nigeria

Tuesday, August 1

Group E: Portugal vs. United States

Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands

Group D: China vs. England

Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark

Wednesday, August 2

Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden

Group G: South Africa vs. Italy

Group F: Panama vs. France

Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil

Thursday, August 3

Group H: South Korea vs. Germany

Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia

Saturday, August 5

Match 49: 1A vs 2C

Match 50: 1C vs 2A

Sunday, August 6

Match 51: 1E vs 2G

Match 52: 1G vs 2A

Monday, August 7

Match 53: 1D vs 2B

Match 54: 1B vs 2D

Tuesday, August 8

Match 55: 1H vs 2F

Match 56: 1F vs 2H

Friday, August 11

QF1: W49 vs W51

QF2: W50 vs W52

Saturday, August 12

QF3: W53 vs W55

QF4: W54 vs W56

Tuesday, August 15

SF1: QF1 vs QF2

Wednesday, August 16

SF2: QF3 vs QF4

Saturday, August 19

Third-place match

Sunday, August 20

Final

What is the format for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

32 teams are in contentions spread out across eight groups with four teams each. Each team will the other three nations in the group stage once in a round-robin format.

The top-two teams from each group will then progress to the Round of 16 knockouts. It will then be followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final.

Who are the defending champions at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

United States of America (USA) enter with a chance of doing a ‘three-peat’ having won the 2015 edition in Canada and 2019 edition in France. The Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe headlined squad remain the force to contend with. The four-time winners once again will consider themselves favourites despite an ageing squad and injury to key members.

Prime contenders to give them a run for their money will be England’s Lionesses. Their famous Euros win last summer has rekindled confidence into the side that reached the semi-finals of the last two editions.

FIFA Women’s World Cup titles:

USA (4)

Germany (2)

Norway, Japan (1)

Where to watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in India?

FIFA Women’s World Cup action will be live streamed on Fancode mobile app and website.