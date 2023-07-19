FIFA Women's World Cup: Teams, groups, fixtures, dates, venues and live coverage in India
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: For the first time, two nations will play host to the big event in women's football - Australia and New Zealand.
New Zealand, a country known more for its love of rugby than women’s football, is aiming to win fans as well as matches. They, and Australia, will play host to the ninth FIFA Women’s World Cup, which starts on July 20.
New Zealand kick things off against Norway in a Group A clash. The tournament opener will be followed by co-hosts Australia taking on Ireland in Sydney.
New Zealand Football announced that the opener at Auckland’s Eden Park will have the biggest crowd for a football match in the country’s history, estimated to be at least 50,000.
In comparison, demand for tickets to Australia’s opener was so high that the match was moved to Stadium Australia, built for the 2000 Olympics and can seat over 82,000 people.
What are the key dates for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?
The tournament gets underway on July 20 at the Eden Park in Auckland with New Zealand taking on Norway. The final will take place on August 20 at Sydney Olympic Stadium in Australia.
Which teams have qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?
The wait is almost over.
One day to go until the 2023 #FIFAWWC. 😍 pic.twitter.com/2aMrWc0hAn
— FIFA Women’s World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 19, 2023
2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is the first to feature in the expanded 32 team format from the previous 24. It is replicating the same format used for the men’s World Cup from 1998 to 2022. From a 12-team tournament in 1991, it expanded to 16 teams in 1999 and 24 in 2015 to 32 now.
Read: From Alexia Putellas to Megan Rapinoe, 5 players to watch out for
What are the groups for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?
Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland
Group B: Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, Canada
Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan
Group D: England, Haiti, Denmark, China
Group E: USA, Vietnam, Netherlands, Portugal
Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, Panama
Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina
Group H: Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea
What are the venues for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?
What a way to kick-start the @FIFAWWC! 👏
It’s almost time to go #BeyondGreatness https://t.co/TYw7aeogry
— FIFA (@FIFAcom) July 18, 2023
Six of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup venues are in Australia and four in New Zealand.
Brisbane Stadium – Brisbane / Meaanjin, Australia
Dunedin Stadium – Dunedin / Ōtepoti, New Zealand
Eden Park – Auckland / Tāmaki Makaurau, New Zealand
Hindmarsh Stadium – Adelaide / Tarntanya, Australia
Melbourne Rectangular Stadium – Melbourne / Naarm, Australia
Perth Rectangular Stadium – Perth / Boorloo, Australia
Stadium Australia – Sydney / Gadigal, Australia
Sydney Football Stadium – Sydney / Gadigal, Australia
Waikato Stadium – Hamilton / Kirikiriroa, New Zealand
Wellington Regional Stadium – Wellington / Te Whanganui-a-Tara, New Zealand
What is the schedule for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023?
🪂 Ready to go #BeyondGreatness! #FIFAWWC
— FIFA Women’s World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 17, 2023
Thursday, July 20
Group A: New Zealand vs. Norway
Group B: Australia vs. Ireland
Friday, July 21
Group B: Nigeria vs. Canada
Group A: Philippines vs. Switzerland
Group C: Spain vs. Costa Rica
Saturday, July 22
Group E: United States vs. Vietnam
Group C: Zambia vs. Japan
Group D: England vs. Haiti
Group D: Denmark vs. China
Sunday, July 23
Group G: Sweden vs. South Africa
Group E: Netherlands vs. Portugal
Group F: France vs. Jamaica
Monday, July 24
Group G: Italy vs. Argentina
Group H: Germany vs. Morocco
Group F: Brazil vs. Panama
Tuesday, July 25
Group H: Colombia vs. South Korea
Group A: New Zealand vs. Philippines
Group A: Switzerland vs. Norway
Wednesday, July 26
Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica
Group C: Spain vs. Zambia
Group B: Canada vs. Ireland
Thursday, July 27
Group E: United States vs. Netherlands
Group E: Portugal vs. Vietnam
Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria
Friday, July 28
Group G: Argentina vs. South Africa
Group D: England vs. Denmark
Group D: China vs. Haiti
Saturday, July 29
Group G: Sweden vs. Italy
Group F: France vs. Brazil
Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica
Sunday, July 30
Group H: South Korea vs. Morocco
Group H: Germany vs. Colombia
Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand
Group A: Norway vs. Philippines
Monday, July 31
Group C: Japan vs. Spain
Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia
Group B: Canada vs. Australia
Group B: Ireland vs. Nigeria
Tuesday, August 1
Group E: Portugal vs. United States
Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands
Group D: China vs. England
Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark
Wednesday, August 2
Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden
Group G: South Africa vs. Italy
Group F: Panama vs. France
Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil
Thursday, August 3
Group H: South Korea vs. Germany
Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia
Saturday, August 5
Match 49: 1A vs 2C
Match 50: 1C vs 2A
Sunday, August 6
Match 51: 1E vs 2G
Match 52: 1G vs 2A
Monday, August 7
Match 53: 1D vs 2B
Match 54: 1B vs 2D
Tuesday, August 8
Match 55: 1H vs 2F
Match 56: 1F vs 2H
Friday, August 11
QF1: W49 vs W51
QF2: W50 vs W52
Saturday, August 12
QF3: W53 vs W55
QF4: W54 vs W56
Tuesday, August 15
SF1: QF1 vs QF2
Wednesday, August 16
SF2: QF3 vs QF4
Saturday, August 19
Third-place match
Sunday, August 20
Final
What is the format for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?
32 teams and 32 brand new hashflags! 🤩
Which nation will triumph? 🏆 #NZL#NOR#PHI#SUI#AUS#IRL#NGA#CAN#ESP#CRC#ZAM#JPN#ENG#HAI#DEN#CHN#USA#VIE#NED#POR#FRA#JAM#BRA#PAN#SWE#RSA#ITA#ARG#GER#MAR#COL#KOR
— FIFA Women’s World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 13, 2023
32 teams are in contentions spread out across eight groups with four teams each. Each team will the other three nations in the group stage once in a round-robin format.
The top-two teams from each group will then progress to the Round of 16 knockouts. It will then be followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final.
Who are the defending champions at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?
United States of America (USA) enter with a chance of doing a ‘three-peat’ having won the 2015 edition in Canada and 2019 edition in France. The Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe headlined squad remain the force to contend with. The four-time winners once again will consider themselves favourites despite an ageing squad and injury to key members.
Prime contenders to give them a run for their money will be England’s Lionesses. Their famous Euros win last summer has rekindled confidence into the side that reached the semi-finals of the last two editions.
FIFA Women’s World Cup titles:
USA (4)
Germany (2)
Norway, Japan (1)
Where to watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in India?
FIFA Women’s World Cup action will be live streamed on Fancode mobile app and website.
