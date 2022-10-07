India is all set to host its second FIFA age group World Cup in three days’ time when FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 kicks off in Margao and Bhubaneswar at the same time. Before this India hosted the U-17 Men’s World Cup in 2017.

South American outfit Chile will face off against New Zealand (Group B) at Fatorda Stadium at 4:30 pm on 11 October while at the same time mighty Brazil will take on Morocco in Group A.

The Group A encounter will be of particular interest to India as they are part of the same group, alongside the USA. India U-17 squad, who will debut at the event, will have little time to take a peak of the game as they will face the USA at the same venue right after the Brazil-Morocco match ends.

Brazil and USA have been among the leading nations in women’s football but are yet to taste success at the FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup.

Brazil, known to be the gold mine of footballers, are heading to India as the tournament favourites and have some firepower in their arsenal that will wary any of the rivals.

🏆 ¡Brasil campeón de la CONMEBOL Sub17 Femenina 2022! 🇧🇷 🎉 7️⃣ partidos ganados, 3️⃣3️⃣ goles marcados y ninguno en contra. ¡Una campaña perfecta de las talentosas brasileñas! 🙌🏼 ¡Felicidades, @SelecaoFeminina! 🤩👏🏻 #Sub17Fem #CreeEnGrande pic.twitter.com/etScKKqaQ3 — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) March 20, 2022

In fact, two Brazilians found a place in our top five players to watch out for at the FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup as Firstpost brings to you some of the top woman footballers who are eager to make their presence felt.

Jhonson (Brazil)

Rated as the next big thing of women’s football in Brazil, Ingrid Aparecida Borges de Moraesl, better known as Jhonson, will be among the most sought-after talent at the FIFA U-17 World Cup as the 17-year-old forward fired nine goals during the South American U-17 Qualifiers for the World Cup.

As mentioned earlier, Brazil is a team of hidden gems. Johnson, who plays for Toledo Football Club, enjoys a strong strike partnership with Aline Gomes (six goals) and Dudinha (five goals and five assists).

When asked why the footballer prefers being called ‘Johnson’, the striker revealed it came out of her nickname ‘Jhon’ by her coach.

“My friends started calling me Jhon. Then I went to play in Toledo, and the coach asked me if I had a nickname. He said: I have two, ‘Dumbinha’ that my father put on and ‘Jhon’ that my friends put on. In that he asked why Jhon and I explained,” Johnson told local website Sonoticia Boa. “He then told me that Johnson, up ahead, was going to blow up. I agreed, I liked it, I put it on my shirt and I’m wearing it to this day.”

Following her heroics at the qualifiers, Johnson’s club Toledo signed a new contract with her, inserting buyout clauses set at €500,000 for Brazilian clubs and $10,000,000 for foreign outfits.

Ana Grazyelle (Brazil)

Ana Grazyelle showed the South Americans during the CONMEBOL qualifiers why she is the leader of the team as the side conceded no goals during the course of the tournament, where Brazil played 630 minutes of football. Grazyelle, as tall as two meters, spearheaded a defence that included another formidable pair in Guta and Kedima Gabrielly.

Speaking ahead of her journey to India, Ana said she had to sacrifice a lot to be in Brazil’s World Cup squad and it’s almost unbelievable for her to travel to India.

“I had no idea I was here (in the team) today, to be honest with you,” she was quoted as saying by globo.com. “Knowing that we are about to fly to another nation, even India, is an unexplainable emotion! It’s a fantastic feeling, and we know it’s the product of our hard work.”

Carla Camacho (Spain)

Smashing record 40 goals in 25 games last year (11 of them with Real Madrid B), Carla Camacho has been knocking doors of the senior Real Madrid team at the age of just 16. And what better place to impress your club further than the FIFA U-17 World Cup, given the club prefers talent that shines at the global stage.

Carla also finished joint-top scorer in the UEFA U-17 World Cup qualifiers and almost scored the winning goal in the final as she gave a 2-1 lead to Spain against Germany. All that changed in the closing minutes when German forward Mara Alber rose to the occasion with the equaliser. She also equalled Carla’s tally with the goal as Germany went on to win the final 3-2 on penalties.

Despite the setback, Carla’s agent Arkaitz Coca has no doubt she’s among the best, if not the best, in her age group.

“When I saw Carla Camacho for the first time, I realised that she was a diamond in the rough. Every day that passes, she looks more like an increasingly polished jewel. Without forgetting that she is 16 years old, I don’t think there is a U-17 player in the world of her level and quality. She has a bright future, both with her club and with the national team”, Coca to Sportsfinding.com.

Eve Boettcher (Germany)

Germany had a flawless run to the UEFA Women’s U-17 Euro Cup final earlier this year as they conceded not a single goal on the way to the marquee clash. Much of the credit went to Germany’s guard between the stick Eve Boettcher, who stood tall with some eye-catching saves.

The shot-stopper did concede two goals in the final against Spain but Boetcher rose to the occasion with three saves in the tie-breaker after the final was tied 2-2 after regular playing time.

In fact, the final tested durability of the German defence, who were bombarded by waves of Spanish attack but Boettcher felt the entire defence reacted like a machine to keep themselves in the title run.

“I am so, so happy! I cannot explain my feelings. It’s so great and I am so happy! I looked the [Spain penalty-takers] in the eyes, and then I made the saves. Now I can say – all of us are machines! Today we needed everybody. It was great, ” Boettcher told UEFA after the final.

Rosa Maalouf (Canada)

While USA won the CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship comfortably and qualified for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India, a certain Rosa Malouf caught everyone’s attention with her goal-scoring spree that ensured Canada’s safe passage to India as the third team behind USA and Mexico.

Malouf scored in as many as 12 games during the tournament, including hat-tricks against the Dominican Republic and Honduras. Her efforts have surely earned the attention of clubs in the world’s top women’s league (USA’s National Women’s Soccer League) nearby. The clubs may still like to see how the Canadian fairs against the best teams participating in the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.