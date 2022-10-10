There’s growing focus on women’s football in India in the last few days as the country gets ready to host its first-ever FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. And there’s no one better than Oinam Bembem Devi to speak over matters of women’s football in India. As she speaks on the upcoming mega event, one can sense satisfying happiness in her tone.

The Manipuri maestro had a 21-year-long career as an Indian footballer but her journey as the flagbearer for women’s football has been longer. The first woman footballer to receive the Padma Shri, Bembem is one of the greatest players that India has ever produced. She championed the cause of women’s football when one rarely cared for it, now with the women’s world Cup coming to India, Bembem feels it is only the start of a successful new chapter.

“It’s a mega event in the context of women’s football in the country. Since my early playing days, I wanted to play in World Cup but now India is going to host a World Cup. It has the potential to make a real impact on Indian football,” the Arjuna Awardee tells Firstpost. “This would lead to more girls taking up football in India, the national team will also get more and better players. Most of the 2017 U-17 Men’s World Cup players are now playing in ISL.”

India start their Group A campaign on 11 October with a game against USA. They will also face Morocco and Brazil in matches that will be played in Bhubaneshwar. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals. India surely have a tough task ahead of themselves. However, Bembem is confident of them producing a good showing given how extensively they have trained over the last seven months which has also included exposure trips to Europe.

“They have been together for seven months and have played against higher-ranked teams and in pressure situations. It’s important to have belief and play with confidence. This is happening at home, in front of our fans and family members. If you have belief, you can compete against any team,” the former India captain adds.

The 21-member India squad comprises seven players from Manipur; Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Melody Chanu Keisham, Shilky Devi Hemam, Babina Devi Lisham, Lynda Kom Serto, Rejiya Devi Laishram and Shelia Devi Loktongbam.

The 42-year-old Indian football legend reflects on the sporting culture in Manipur and shares what makes it a breeding group for so many footballers.

“There’s a lot of competition here. We produce a lot of players because we have the club culture in Manipur. With the help of associations, we have multiple age-group competitions. The U-17 men’s World Cup team also had a lot of players from Manipur and now we have seven in the women’s team. I am proud to be a Manipuri,” says the IWL and SAFF Championship winner.

On being asked what message she has for the India players who are about to make history, Bembem says: “As a senior player my message is only that follow the coach’s instructions, get together as a team and play as a unit. We need to keep our team in front and be ready for any sacrifice. We will be playing in a World Cup at home, this is our opportunity to show everyone what women’s football is capable of doing in India. Be strong and confident.”

