The much-awaited FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup is set to kickstart in India, with the tournament commencing on 11 October. The upcoming tournament will be the second major FIFA tournament that India will host, with the country having hosted the FIFA U17 men’s World Cup back in 2017.

A total of 16 teams, including hosts India, will take part in the tournament that will run until 30 October, with the teams being divided into four groups of four each. India have been grouped with the United States, Morocco, and Brazil.

Matches will be held across three host venues at Bhubaneshwar, Goa, and Navi Mumbai.

Ever since the tournament’s inception in 2008, a lot of prominent women footballers have gone to make it big for their respective countries at the senior level.

Here, we take a look at some of those players who have made it big on the global stage:

Jordan Nobbs (England)

Jordan Nobbs was one of the players that featured in England’s fourth-placed finish at the inaugural edition of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in 2008 in New Zealand.

Success followed Nobbs in the forthcoming years. She was part of the England team that won the U19 Euro Championships in 2009, and in 2010 she won the FA Player of the Year award following her season with Sunderland.

In 2010, Nobbs joined Arsenal, for whom she has played over 250 games. With Arsenal, she has won three Women’s Super League titles and four Women’s FA Cup titles.

Nobbs has netted 26 goals in 75 appearances for Arsenal since the 2016-17 season.

Injuries have however forced Nobbs to miss major tournaments recently, including the women’s European Championships earlier this year, which England eventually won.

Alexandra Popp (Germany)

Alexandra Popp is the current captain of the Germany women’s football team. Much like Nobbs, Popp broke into the limelight at the 2008 Women’s U17 World Cup, a tournament where Germany ended in third place after beating England in the playoffs.

Popp scored two goals for Germany during the 2008 U17 Women’s World Cup tournament, and just a year later, in 2010, she got her maiden call-up to the senior Germany team.

In 2012, Popp joined VfL Wolfsburg and has been with the German club ever since. Popp has made 177 appearances for the club, scoring 87 goals in total.

Apart from winning the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Popp has been named German Player of the Year twice, in 2014 and 2016. Popp netted six goals in the Women’s Euro 2022 championships.

Alexia Putellas (Spain)

Alexia Putellas rose to fame in the 2010 Women’s U17 World Cup with Spain, where she netted three goals for her country.

Putellas then made her way into the U19 side, and gradually the senior Spain side in 2013. She has made 100 appearances for the international side since then.

The 28-year-old has been with Barcelona Femini since 2012, having scored 117 goals in 271 appearances for the club. Putellas was also a part of the Barcelona team that won the treble in 2020-21.

Putellas is also a recipient of the UEFA Player of the Year and the Ballon d’Or awards.

Dzsenifer Marozsan (Germany)

Dzsenifer Marozsan netted six goals in Germany’s run to their third-place finish at the 2008 FIFA Women’s U17 World Cup. Those six goals led her in winning the Golden Boot in that tournament.

Subsequently, Marozsan received her maiden national call-up in 2010 and was part of the side that won the 2013 Women’s European Championships. In 2016, Marozsan led Germany by example in the Rio 2016 Olympics, where her football team won the gold medal.

Her club career is impeccable too. She has won six UEFA Women’s Champions League titles. Her first title in the Women’s Champions League was with Frankfurt.

That was followed by a move to Olympique Lyon, with whom she won the 2021-22 Women’s Champions League title.

Mana Iwabuchi (Japan)

Mana Iwabuchi of Japan won the Golden Ball award at the 2008 Women’s U17 World Cup as Japan made a quarter-final exit at the tournament.

Iwabuchi was a winner of the Asian Young Footballer of the Year award in 2008 and 2009. Iwabuchi has netted 37 goals in 85 appearances for Japan. In 2011, Iwabuchi enjoyed FIFA Women’s World Cup success with Japan, when the Asian team beat United States 3-1 on penalties.

Iwabuchi is also a silver-medallist at the 2012 London Olympics, and also a gold medallist at the 2018 Asian Games.

Iwabuchi currently plies her domestic football trade with Arsenal and has previously played for clubs like Aston Villa and Bayern Munich. At Bayern, the 29-year-old has also won two Frauen Bundesliga trophies consecutively.

