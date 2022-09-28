Sunil Chhetri, Indian national football team captain’s, legacy has acquired new heights after FIFA created a special series about him in recognition of his fantastic career. The series named ‘Captain Fantastic’ is available on FIFA+ and it has three episodes.

Chhetri’s participation in a series by the international football’s governing body is unique considering he represents a country that has not yet competed in the FIFA World Cup.

However, Chhetri’s goal scoring prowess has propelled him to stand alongside football’s greatest ever – Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The 37-year-old is currently the third-highest goal scorer in international football among active players. Ronaldo tops the list with 117 goals, and Chhetri is only six goals behind Messi’s 90 goal tally. During his distinguished career, Chhetri has played 131 games for the Indian squad and netted 84 goals.

You know all about Ronaldo and Messi, now get the definitive story of the third highest scoring active men’s international. Sunil Chhetri | Captain Fantastic is available on FIFA+ now 🇮🇳 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 27, 2022



FIFA+ is a content initiative by the global body and this series is a component of that project. As a result, Chhetri will unquestionably be the point of focus while discussing Indian football worldwide. Some of the scenes were filmed in Bangalore, where Chhetri currently resides, in addition to Delhi, where Chhetri’s parents live and where he grew up.

The first episode of the series travels back to Chhetri’s early days as India’s talismanic captain. This fly-on-the-wall saga uncovers unseen tales of the captain, from his precocious pre-teen anguish to the early sparks of his romance with his future wife — all leading up to his India debut at the age of 20.

The second episode of the series follows Chhetri beginning to excel for the national team and gradually establishing himself as a mainstay.

Chhetri achieves the pinnacle of both his professional and personal life in the third episode of the show. As Chhetri’s fame and on-field performances rise, awards have mounted up and records have been broken.

