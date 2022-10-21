Due to his refusal to enter the game as a late substitute and his early departure from Wednesday’s victory over Tottenham, Cristiano Ronaldo will not travel with Manchester United when they face Chelsea on Saturday.

Following goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes, United defeated Antonio Conte’s team convincingly 2-0 in the match against Spurs.

Ronaldo, one of the substitutes, walked down the Old Trafford touchline and into the tunnel before the final whistle.

According to a club statement, Cristiano won’t be playing for Manchester United against Chelsea this Saturday with the rest of the squad focused on the game at Stamford Bridge.

It was already being discussed whether Manchester United had reached end of the road with Ronaldo. Ten Hag’s strict decision has again sparked that speculation.

TV presenter Piers Morgan remarked Hag’s gesture “disgraceful” and said, “Ten Hag once again opting to humiliate the greatest footballer in history & Utd’s top scorer last season. Cristiano should find another club asap where they treat him with the respect he’s earned.”

Disgraceful. Ten Hag once again opting to humiliate the greatest footballer in history & Utd’s top scorer last season… @Cristiano should find another club asap where they treat him with the respect he’s earned. https://t.co/gSMYwGxEbb — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 20, 2022



An angry United fan stated, “Dropping Ronaldo isn’t enough, we need to release Cristiano Jr from the academy.”

Nah dropping Ronaldo isn’t enough we need to release Cristiano Jr from the academy — Apache, First Of His Name (@_ataas_) October 20, 2022



A person thought, “Cristiano Ronaldo is getting closer and closer to terminating his contract with Manchester United.”

#Cristiano Ronaldo getting closer and closer to terminating his contract with Manchester United. 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFC — Pedro Almeida (@pedrogva6) October 20, 2022



A disappointed follower noted, “You know what’s still funny, Cristiano Ronaldo is still my favourite player ever but I cannot stand the guy right now.”

You know what’s still funny Cristiano Ronaldo is still my favourite player ever but I cannot stand the guy right now. — ًE. (@UtdEIIis) October 20, 2022



An individual asserted, “I stand with Ten Hag, if you are backing Ronaldo in this situation I seriously challenge you as a fan of Manchester United.”

I stand with Ten Hag, if you are backing Ronaldo in this situation I seriously challenge you as a fan of Manchester United! #mufc pic.twitter.com/yATy6L2wof — Terry Flewers (@terryflewers) October 20, 2022



Here are some other reactions:

Ronaldo situation just makes me sad man. Let’s be honest he should’ve never acted the way he did, didn’t expect that from him as so many young players idolise him and also Ten Hag should have never disrespected him like that. There are no winners here, both in the wrong. — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) October 20, 2022

Sir Alex, Rio Ferdinand, Piers Morgan and Ronaldo begging Ten Hag on behalf of Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/cGNJyCCgpm — Thechoco_tribe 💙🇦🇷 (@Debbybruno3) October 20, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo is a living example as to why you should never go back to your Ex!!! You’d rather eat a jean jacket — 🐣🐣 (@Mr_Mugii) October 20, 2022



Ronaldo responded by posting a statement on Instagram on Thursday.

In his words, “Since I’ve been playing elite football for the past 20 years, I’ve remained the same professional and personal, and respect has always been a major factor in how I make decisions. Since I had a relatively early start, I always valued the examples set by the more experienced players. Because of this, in the future, I’ve always attempted to set an example for the youngsters who developed in all the teams I’ve represented.”

“Unfortunately, that’s not always possible, and occasionally we make mistakes in the heat of the moment.”

