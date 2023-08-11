Arsenal were in control last Premier League season and headed towards a first title since 2004. They held the top spot for 248 days until they buckled under the weight of expectations. A year before, Liverpool had stayed in the fight but it wasn’t enough.

For three straight seasons, Manchester City went on rampaging runs in the second half: 15-match winning run in 2020-21, 22 wins from 26 games in 2021-22 (including 12 wins in a row) and 12-straight wins (16 matches unbeaten) in 2022-23 to fend off challenges. And for three straight seasons, they lifted the Premier League trophy.

That domestic success of winning the Premier League and the FA Cup finally shifted to Europe last season with a first UEFA Champions League crown. The first treble for an English team since 1999.

“I don’t want after one Champions League to disappear, so work harder next season and be in there,” said manager Pep Guardiola.

“We have done it in the past, why should we not do it now? What we did belongs in our hearts and minds but while we are here we cannot stop,” he added.

Guardiola and City had achieved the ultimate challenge of conquering Europe. What next for a team that had just won a treble of trophies? Repeat it. Go for more. There are new boundaries to break.

Manchester City will begin their bid to become the first side to ever win four consecutive English top-flight titles. Huddersfield Town, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United had clinched three in a row before. City’s cross town rivals Manchester United have won three in a row on two separate instances.

For Guardiola, a personal milestone and challenge will be in trying to become the first manager to win four straight Premier League titles – to better Sir Alex Ferguson – quite possibly the greatest manager in British football.

Once again, City are the team to beat despite losing inspirational captain Ilkay Gundogan (to Barcelona) and game-changing winger Riyad Mahrez (to Al Ahli). There is uncertainty over the future of Bernardo Silva and one of the club’s top targets, Declan Rice, joined Arsenal.

Defender Josko Gvardiol has joined from Leipzig for €90 million and his Croatian compatriot Mateo Kovacic has come in from Chelsea. The club is interested in bringing in attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta from West Ham but has reportedly had a £88 million bid rejected.

The question, though, remains who will be City’s challengers and can they stand the test for 38 matches?

“There is not one or two teams, but a lot of teams who will fight for everything,” Guardiola said. “The challenge is massive for us. How starving are we? How is our desire to defend what we won?”

All of Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea have spent big to try and produce a spirited challenge to the all-conquering Manchester City.

Arsenal have spent €231 million, Chelsea €207 million, Manchester United €191 million and Liverpool €112 million with that number expected to increase by at least €100 million with the club seeing their bid for Moises Caicedo accepted by Brighton.

Arsenal have splashed out over £200 million on Declan Rice (£105 million), Kai Havertz (£65 million) and Jurrien Timber (£34 million) in an attempt to improve on last year’s crash late on. Gunners saw an immediate reward by beating City in the Community Shield on penalties.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale believes that winning the Community Shield was an important psychological hurdle for Arsenal to clear.

“For us, it’s a statement,” said Ramsdale. “It’s a marker to know we can go and beat Man City in a big game when it matters. I’m not sure what it will be like this season but that mental block is gone. We’re ready to push on now.”

Manager Mikel Arteta urged his troops to pick up where they left off. “That moment when you feel, ‘I failed’ or ‘I didn’t achieve what I wanted.’ You still have the hunger and desire to go again. That’s a big motivation,” Arteta said.

Manchester United are still in limbo off the field with talks of a potential takeover drag on. That hasn’t hurt their ability to draw talent from across Europe and spend big on them.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana has arrived from Inter Milan, midfielder Mason Mount has joined from Chelsea and striker Rasmus Hojlund has been roped in to fill the void created by Cristiano Ronaldo’s tantrum-filled exit.

United finished third to qualify for the Champions League and won the League Cup in Erik ten Hag’s first season, but have gone a decade without a Premier League title.

For the Dutchman, it would be a major step up to even go head-to-head with this City side. “Any other club (than City) must first compete for the first four positions, then the first two, and then maybe you can see about getting yourself into such a position, but don’t talk about that achievement,” Ten Hag said.

Every pre-season goal and assist from the Egyptian King 🙌 pic.twitter.com/uer7sUtYgk — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 10, 2023

Liverpool are in the middle of a transition under Jurgen Klopp with a slew of players who won the league in 2020 having left the club. A team that posed a challenge for all four trophies in 2022, missed out on top-four entirely in the previous season. Filling their place was Saudi-backed Newcastle United who exceeded expectations to finish fourth.

By virtue of finishing fifth last season, Liverpool are not in the Champions League for the first time in seven years.

Captain Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have moved on to Saudi Arabia with Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai coming in.

Captain of Chelsea. A real honour & proud moment for me & my family. From the bottom of my heart I want to thank everyone that helped on the journey. The role is new to me but I’ll do everything to lead our club back to where we belong. Winning titles. See you at the Bridge. pic.twitter.com/BWmKFFLU3A — Reece James (@ReeceJames) August 9, 2023

New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has overseen a huge clearout at Stamford Bridge to trim down a bloated squad that sank to 12th last season. No Premier League team has had more departures in the summer than Chelsea with Havertz, Mount, Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Christian Pulisic, Edouard Mendy, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, N’Golo Kante, captain Cesar Azpilicueta all departing.

The Blues signed Christopher Nkunku from Leipzig but the midfielder suffered a knee injury in pre-season and will be out for an ‘extended period.’

A season without European competition should allow Pochettino time to work on the training field and get things fixed for a team that went on a seven-match winless run including four consecutive defeats last season.

For Tottenham Hotspur, under the new management of Ange Postecoglou, the start has been overshadowed by doubts over whether Harry Kane will leave to join Bayern Munich.

Newcastle United — who are 80 percent owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund — have so far added just Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali and winger Harvey Barnes from relegated Leicester.

Promoted Luton offer fairytale

With hundreds of millions spent for the top spot in the Premier League, newly promoted Luton Town are spending big to ensure they don’t go right back down in the yo-yo of the English football pyramid.

Luton’s remarkable rise saw them climb from the fifth-tier National League to the Premier League in 10 seasons. The club with a 10,000-capacity stadium (Kenilworth Road) will now play host to some of the biggest football clubs in the world.

The Hatters, who start against Brighton, will have to wait for a first home game until at least next month after a clash with Burnley was postponed to allow extra time for stadium upgrades to be completed.