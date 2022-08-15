English Premier League completes 30 years of journey: All you need to know

A historic agreement had been reached, allowing the top teams to launch a new football league named the Premier League.

The English Football Association hosted a meeting with the key figures in the domestic game in 1992 at its headquarters in London’s Lancaster Gate. A historic agreement had been reached, allowing the top teams to launch a new football league named the Premier League. TV firms had to act swiftly to get a lucrative contract with the Premier League clubs because the new season was set to begin in August of that same year. The teams would now get an extraordinary windfall in exchange for exclusive broadcast rights, aiding them in luring some of the top football players to the Premier League.

The English FA contended that by allowing the breakaway to occur. They were acting in the best interests of the national team. They rationalised that if the Premier League retained its promise to cut the number of elite teams, initially from 22 to 20, the players would be less worn out and this should enhance their likelihood of winning the European and World Cups.

In the 1980s, there was a lot of debate about the idea of abolishing the existing league system in favour of a ‘super league.’ The ‘Big Five’ - Arsenal, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur, claimed to have the highest expenditures and revenues. They sought to establish an elite league to enable them to continue doing so. Their membership in the Football League, which had been in charge of organising league football for more than a century, was seen as the largest obstacle. The ‘Big Five’ were overwhelmingly successful owing to a High Court decision. A Justice Rose decision in 1991 paved the way for a division between the top tier and the three tiers beneath it. Following an agreement over wages and working conditions, the players were back on the field, and the Premier League clubs now faced another conflict.

The TV companies competing for the exclusive rights to broadcast live Premier League matches gathered at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in Bayswater. ITV was the front-runner, but in a surprising twist, Rupert Murdoch's BSkyB undercut their rivals with a whopping £304 million bid for the five-year deal. The highlights package was handed to the BBC, who had thrown their support behind the BSkyB bid, in order to allow them to resurrect the well-liked 'Match of the Day' programme. Greg Dyke was enraged that ITV earned nothing.

On 15 August 1992, the very first season of the Premier League commenced, with many pundits predicting Arsenal to win. At the end of the calendar year, Manchester United were crowned champion.

