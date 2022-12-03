Vying for a place in the quarter-finals, England will lock horns with Senegal in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 on Sunday at the Al Bayt Stadium, Qatar. Both Senegal and England entered their third group-stage matches without having secured a spot in the round of 16. But both teams came out strong in the end. Senegal defeated Ecuador 2-1 to place themselves second in Group A, while England crushed Wales 3-0 in their final Group B match.

The Three Lions advanced to the knockout stage achieving the top place of their group with seven points. All eyes will be on their star forward Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United footballer has already found the net three times, the most in a major tournament by any United player since Sir Bobby Charlton at the 1966 World Cup.

This will be the first time Senegal and England will meet in the World Cup. England only suffered a single loss among their previous 12 matches, winning seven and drawing four. In seven World Cup matches against African teams, the English brigade is yet to face a defeat. As for Senegal, they have recorded three victories, one tie, and two losses in their last six FIFA World Cup games against European opponents.

Here is all you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between England and Senegal:

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between England and Senegal be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between England and Senegal will be played on 4 December 2022. (on 5 December in India)

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between England and Senegal start?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between England and Senegal will be kicked off at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between England and Senegal be held?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between England and Senegal will be held at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Which TV channels will telecast the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between England and Senegal?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between England and Senegal will be telecast on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How can you watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between England and Senegal?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between England and Senegal will be streamed online on the Jio Cinema mobile app and Jio Cinema website. You can also follow LIVE scores and updates at Firstpost.com.

FIFA World Cup 2022- Round of 16: England vs Senegal- Possible Starting XI:

England: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Henderson, Bellingham, Rashford, Kane, Foden.

Senegal: E. Mendy, Sabaly, Diallo, Koulibaly, Jakobs, P. Gueye, N. Mendy, Ciss, Ndiaye, Dia, Sarr.