Carlo Ancelotti learned his lesson, and Real Madrid won the “clásico” on Sunday.

After an embarrassing 4-0 loss at home to Barcelona last season, the Madrid coach made sure he didn’t try anything different with his team this time as Madrid won 3-1 to take the lead of the Spanish league.

It also handed Barcelona another painful blow four days after the Catalan club’s hopes of advancing in the Champions League all but ended.

Ancelotti had used midfielder Luka Modric in the “false nine” position in attack last season and Barcelona took advantage to rout Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

“I thought about what happened last season, when I tried something different,” Ancelotti said. “For this match, I didn’t try to come up with anything, I left the players in their positions and Modric played a spectacular match in midfield.”

Karim Benzema and Federico Valverde scored first-half goals, and Rodrygo added another in second-half stoppage time as the defending champions won the first “clásico” of the season to move three points ahead of Barcelona in the league standings. The rivals had entered the match tied on points, with Barcelona ahead on goal difference.

It was Madrid’s sixth win in the last seven “clásicos,” with the only setback the 4-0 result the last time the teams met at the Bernabéu.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Real Madrid’s victory:

Qué bonito es ser del Real Madrid. #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/ZcBSsfcVmF — Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) October 16, 2022

Siempre es especial ganar un clásico. Hala Madrid y nada más! 🤍 #ElClásico pic.twitter.com/RmEbkMHb5D — David Alaba (@David_Alaba) October 16, 2022

Fede Valverde top 3 in the world right now — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) October 16, 2022

Real Madrid Club de Fútbol 🤍 pic.twitter.com/jxO2YMcNyp — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) October 16, 2022





With inputs from AP