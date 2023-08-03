The domestic football season in India kicks off on 3 August with the 132nd edition of the country’s oldest tournament, the Durand Cup. With the inclusion of foreign teams this time, the tournament promises an exciting spectacle of footballing action.

The competition becomes ever more solid with the expanded list of teams, including 12 Indian Super League sides, five I-League clubs, five Services teams, and the local club entry Bodoland FC.

Here’s all you need to know about the tournament and how to catch the action live:

Format of Durand Cup 2023

The group stage of the Durand Cup 2023 will run from 3 August to 22 August. It will feature 24 teams divided into six groups vying for a spot in the playoffs, across 43 matches in a single round-robin format.

While the top teams from every group will automatically make the knockouts, the two best second-placed teams will fill the remaining two spots in the quarterfinals, which start on 24 August running till 27 August.

The two last-standing teams will square off in the title clash on 3 September.

Groups and teams in the Durand Cup 2023

Group Teams A Bangladesh Army, East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG, Punjab FC B Indian Navy, Jamshedpur FC, Mohammedan SC, Mumbai City FC C Bengaluru FC, Gokulam Kerala, Indian Air Force, Kerala Blasters D Downtown Heroes, FC Goa, NorthEast United FC, Shillong Lajong E Chennaiyin FC, Delhi FC, Hyderabad FC, Nepal Services F Bodoland, Indian Army, Odisha FC, Rajasthan United

Venues for the Durand Cup 2023

The tournament will be played across six venues in three cities: Kolkata, Guwahati and Kokrajhar. The venues: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake stadium), Mohun Bagan Ground, East Bengal Ground and Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati and Sports Authority of India Stadium in Kokrajhar.

Full schedule:

Date Match Group Time Aug-03 Mohun Bagan SG vs Bangladesh Army FT A 5:45 PM Aug-04 Northeast United FC vs Shillong Lajong D 6:00 PM Aug-05 Bodoland FC vs Rajasthan United FC F 2:30 PM Aug-05 Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC B 4:45 PM Aug-06 Delhi FC vs Hyderabad FC E 2:30 PM Aug-06 East Bengal vs Bangladesh Army FT A 4:45 PM Aug-07 Odisha FC vs Indian Army FT F 3:00 PM Aug-07 Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC A 6:00 PM Aug-08 FC Goa vs Shillong Lajong D 3:00 PM Aug-08 Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC B 6:00 PM Aug-09 Delhi FC vs Tribhuwan Army E 2:30 PM Aug-09 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Air Force FT C 4:45 PM Aug-10 Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC E 3:00 PM Aug-10 Punjab FC vs Bangladesh Army FT A 6:00 PM Aug-11 Mohammedan SC vs Indian Navy FT B 3:00 PM Aug-11 Odisha FC vs Rajasthan United FC F 6:00 PM Aug-12 Northeast United FC vs FC Goa D 2:30 PM Aug-12 Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC A 4:45 PM Aug-13 Kerala Blasters vs Gokulam Kerala FC C 2:30 PM Aug-13 Downtown Heroes vs Shillong Lajong D 4:45 PM Aug-14 Chennaiyin FC vs Tribhuwan Army E 3:00 PM Aug-14 Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force FT C 6:00 PM Aug-16 FC Goa vs Downtown Heroes D 3:00 PM Aug-16 East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC A 6:00 PM Aug-17 Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Navy FT B 3:00 PM Aug-17 Bodoland FC vs Indian Army FT F 6:00 PM Aug-18 Delhi FC vs Chennaiyin FC E 3:00 PM Aug-18 Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters C 6:00 PM Aug-19 Mumbai City FC vs Indian Navy FT B 2:30 PM Aug-19 Bodoland FC vs Odisha FC F 4:45 PM Aug-20 Northeast United FC vs Downtown Heroes D 2:30 PM Aug-20 Mohammedan SC vs Jamshedpur FC B 4:45 PM Aug-21 Kerala Blasters vs Indian Air Force FT C 3:00 PM Aug-21 Rajasthan United FC vs Indian Army FT F 6:00 PM Aug-22 Hyderabad FC vs Tribhuwan Army E 3:00 PM Aug-22 Bengaluru FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC C 6:00 PM Aug-24 Quarter-finals 1 QF 6:00 PM Aug-25 Quarter-finals 2 QF 6:00 PM Aug-26 Quarter-finals 3 QF 6:00 PM Aug-27 Quarter-finals 4 QF 6:00 PM Aug-29 Semi-finals: Winner of QF 1 vs Winner of QF 2 SF 4:00 PM Aug-31 Semi-finals: Winner of QF 3 vs Winner of QF 4 SF 4:00 PM Sep-03 Final: Winner of SF 1 vs Winner of SF 2 F 4:00 PM

What channel will live-telecast the Durand Cup 2023?

Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD will carry the live telecast of Durand Cup matches.

Where can you catch the Durand Cup 2023 action live?

SonyLIV will live-stream the Durand Cup 2023.