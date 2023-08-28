Kolkata: A clinical performance by Mohun Bagan Super Giant saw them get the better of Mumbai City FC 3-1 in the fourth quarter-final and qualify for the semi-finals of the 132nd Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday.

Jason Cummings, Manvir Singh and Anwar Ali scored the winning goals for Mohun Bagan while Jorge Pereyra Diaz scored the consolation for Mumbai City FC.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant face FC Goa in the semi-finals on 31 August.

Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham named his strongest side with Diaz, Bipin Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte leading the line and Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra and Yoell Van Nieff in defence.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant started with new signing Hector Yuste, Ali and Subhasish Bose in defence with Ashique Kuruniyan and Manvir as wing backs. Armando Sadiku and Cummings led the attack line for the home side.

Both managers packed their midfield with high quality as Greg Stewart, Alberto Noguera and Apuia started for Mumbai against Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad and Hugo Boumous for Mohun Bagan. Vishal Kaith and Phurba Lachenpa started in goal for Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City respectively.

The high quality in the middle of the park so both teams cancelling each other’s moves out in the initial exchanges of the game, which made it difficult to create much space through the middle. Kuruniyan started to create space from the left wing and his pass behind the defence led to Mumbai keeper Lachnepa clumsily bringing down Cummings.

The resultant penalty was calmly converted by the Australian giving the Kolkata side the lead.

Mumbai started to take control of the match and were giving the Mohun Bagan defence some trouble. The positive intent was given the result in the 28th minute with Diaz equalising for the Islanders. Stewart and Alberto Noguera combined well down the left and the latter’s cross was deflected away by keeper Kaith but it fell onto the path of the rushing Argentinian who diverted the ball into the goal with his chest.

The Islanders were pegged back soon after as Mohun Bagan took the lead soon after. Boumous’s looping cross was brilliantly headed into the goal by Manvir, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Manvir could have scored his second of the game soon after capitalising on a mistake by Apuia. The midfielder’s loose ball was picked up by Manvir but he rushed his left-footed effort which flied above the crossbar as Mohun Bagan went into the break with their single goal lead.

Vikram Partap Singh was introduced by Buckingham in the second half to increase the intensity of the attack. Mumbai came firing out of the blocks, looking for the equaliser. Stewart came close to scoring as his left-footed curler went agonisingly close to Kaith’s goal. On the other end Sadiku lashed his shot high above the bar.

Even though Mumbai were dominating the ball, it was Mohun Bagan who were taking their chances. Ali maintained the club’s two-goal advantage in the 63rd minute. Kuruniyan showed silky skills bamboozling Apuia and Bipin Singh and putting in a dangerous ball for Ali, who jumped high to plant his header on the corner of the goal.

Mumbai were looking out of ideas in the middle as Mohun Bagan defended well neutralising both wingers Bipin and Chhangte who are usually the providers for Mumbai City’s goals.

Substitute Gurkirat Singh showed some intent in the closing stages but the Islanders could not disturb the Mariners goal. In the end, Mohun Bagan took the bragging rights in the match between the giants of Indian Football, qualifying for the semi-finals.

The first semi-final of the 2023 Durand Cup will be played on Tuesday, 29 August between East Bengal FC and North East United FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. The match is scheduled to kick off at 6 PM.