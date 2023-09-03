Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) avenged their 1-0 defeat against East Bengal FC last month, defeating the red-and-gold brigade 1-0 in Kolkata to win the Durand Cup for a record 17th time.

Dimitri Petratos struck the only goal of the tensely-contested final in front of a packed Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (also known as the Salt Lake Stadium) in the 71st minute as the Mariners prevailed over their arch rivals in the Kolkata despite being reduced to 10 men after a second-half red card to Anirudh Thapa.

The pulsating final witnessed the referee making several bookings during the course of the final, with East Bengal assistant coach Dimas Delgado also shown the red card besides Thapa after getting into an argument with Mohun Bagan manager Juan Ferrando.

East Bengal had defeated Mohun Bagan by a similar margin when the two Kolkata giants met in the group stage of the Durand Cup, thanks to a solitary goal from Nandhakumar Sekar around the hour mark. This was their first win over the Mariners across all competition since January 2019.

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan had previously squared off in the final of the 2004 Durand Cup in New Delhi, which the red-and-gold brigade won 2-1.

This is also Mohun Bagan’s first Durand Cup victory in 23 years, the victory helping them go past East Bengal on trophy count. Mohun Bagan are now the most successful side in the history of the tournament with 17 titles to their name compared to East Bengal’s 16.

