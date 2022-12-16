Morocco won hearts with their spirited performance at the FIFA World Cup. Be it Bono’s goalkeeping skills or their solid defense, the Atlas Lions were truly the team of the tournament. Though Morocco’s dream run was halted by France in the semi-finals, the team is still in the reckoning for third place.

Morocco will face off against FIFA 2018 runners-up Croatia at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday, 17 December. The winner of the game will walk away with a $27 million prize.

Croatia shattered all expectations to emerge as a formidable team once again. The Luka Modric-led side stunned everyone when they demolished an in-form Brazilian side. But Lionel Messi’s Argentina completely dominated them in the semi-finals, cruising to a 3-0 victory.

Croatia and Morocco had faced off earlier in the group stage which ended in a goalless draw. Both teams are looking to end this edition of the World Cup on a high note.

Here is all you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2022 third place playoff between Croatia and Morocco:

When is Croatia vs Morocco in FIFA World Cup 2022 third-place match?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 third-place playoff between Croatia and Morocco will be played on 17 December.

What time is Croatia vs Morocco in FIFA World Cup 2022 third-place match?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 third-place playoff between Croatia and Morocco will start at 8:30 pm IST.

Where will Croatia vs Morocco in FIFA World Cup 2022 third-place be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 third-place playoff between Croatia and Morocco will be held at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Which TV channels will broadcast Croatia vs Morocco in the FIFA World Cup?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 third-place playoff between Croatia and Morocco will be telecast on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

Where to live stream Croatia vs Morocco in the FIFA World Cup?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 third-place playoff between Croatia and Morocco will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema mobile app and Jio Cinema website. You can also visit firstpost.com for the live updates.

