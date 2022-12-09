Croatia vs Brazil LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2022: CRO vs BRA to kick-start quarter-finals

Croatia vs Brazil LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Finals Latest Updates: Last edition's finalists Croatia take on five-time World Cup champions Brazil in the last-8.

Tanuj Lakhina December 09, 2022 19:18:43 IST
Croatia vs Brazil LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2022: CRO vs BRA to kick-start quarter-finals

Croatia vs Brazil Live: Croatia take on Brazil at the Education City Stadium in FIFA World Cup quarter-final. AP

Dec 09, 2022 - 19:30 (IST)

Lineups

🇧🇷 Brazil XI: Alisson, Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Danilo, Casemiro, Paqueta, Raphinha, Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Richarlison

🇭🇷 Croatia XI: Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa, Brozovic, Kovacic, Modric, Pasalic, Perisic, Kramaric

Dec 09, 2022 - 19:14 (IST)

Preview: Brazil are hoping to become the first team through to the World Cup semi-finals when they face Croatia at the Education City Stadium.

Five-time champions Brazil kick off the quarter-finals against surprise 2018 runners-up Croatia, with Neymar fit and firing again after an ankle injury he suffered in the opening game.

Croatia are a much-changed team from the one that reached the final four years ago, but 37-year-old Luka Modric remains the player that makes them tick.

Croatia vs Brazil Preview: Brazil want to keep the dancing going at the World Cup when they face Croatia on Friday with a spot in the semifinals on the line.

FIFA World Cup: Fixtures | Results | Points Table | Squads | Records

The Brazilians have made it clear they will not back from their goal celebrations in Qatar despite criticism by some.

Brazil forward Vinícius Junior promised more dancing if Brazil keep succeeding.

“The goal is the most important moment in football, not only for those who score them but for the entire country,” said Vinícius Junior, who had already been criticised for his dances while with Real Madrid. “We still have many celebrations left, and hopefully we can keep scoring and dancing like this until the final.”

Brazilian players had said before the tournament started that they had several goal celebrations prepared ahead of time.

To keep dancing, though, Brazil will have to get past a tough Croatia side led by Luka Modric and are trying to return to the World Cup final four years after falling short of the title against France.

Like Brazil, Croatia have conceded only twice so far at the World Cup. The team defeated Canada 4-1 before 0-0 draws against Morocco and Belgium in the group stage. Croatia drew 1-1 with Japan in extra time in the round of 16, eventually winning in a penalty shootout.

Four of the last five matches by Croatia at World Cups have gone to extra time. The national team have been successful in seven of their last nine knockout matches at the tournament.

Updated Date: December 09, 2022 19:18:43 IST

