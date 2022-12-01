Croatia take on Belgium in their final Group F match of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The 2018 finalists are currently at the top of the table with four points. Belgium are third with three points. Morocco are second with four points, only behind Croatia on goal difference. The African nation take on Canada in their last game.

For Croatia, a draw against Belgium should be enough for them to reach the last 16 stage. They can also qualify with a defeat but for that to happen Canada will have to beat Morocco while Croatia will need a stronger goal difference than Morocco.

Belgium will qualify with a win over Croatia. But in case of a draw, Belgium will be knocked out if Morocco beat or draw vs Canada.

Morocco just need Croatia to beat Belgium to qualify or can qualify with a win. If Morocco lose and Belgium win then the second place will be decided between Croatia and Morocco on goal difference.

Here’s all you need to know about watching Croatia vs Belgium and Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup matches.

When is Croatia vs Belgium and Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup matches?

Croatia vs Belgium and Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup matches is scheduled to be played on 01 December.

What time is Croatia vs Belgium and Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup matches?

Both Croatia vs Belgium and Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup matches will kick off at 08.30 AM IST on Thursday.

Where will Croatia vs Belgium and Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup matches be played in Qatar?

Croatia vs Belgium will be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Ar-Ryyan which has a capacity for 45,032 fans.

Canada vs Morocco will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha which has a capacity for 44,400 fans.

Which TV channel will broadcast Croatia vs Belgium and Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup matches?

Croatia vs Belgium and Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup matches will be shown live on Sports18, Sports18 HD and MTV HD.

Which streaming app will show Croatia vs Belgium and Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup matches live?

Croatia vs Belgium and Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup matches will be live streamed on the JioCinema app. You can also follow the match live on firstpost.com.

