Cristiano Ronaldo to train alone after ouster from Manchester United squad for Chelsea match: Report
Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly train alone after he was dropped from the squad for Saturday's Premier League match against Chelsea.
Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly train alone this week after Manchester United announced that the club legend was dropped from the squad for the upcoming Premier League match against rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
Ronaldo was reprimanded after he reportedly refused to come on as a substitute during the club’s 2-0 win over Tottenham and then was spotted walking down the tunnel several minutes before the referee blew the final whistle. He reportedly walked out of the stadium instead of heading to the dressing room.
A statement from United said: “Cristiano will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea. The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture.”
The Athletic also reported that Ronaldo will also be forced to train alone after being dropped from the squad.
Following the 37-year-old’s trantrums, the club’s manager Erik Ten Hag said: “I don’t pay attention today, we deal with that tomorrow. I want to focus on this team, it was a magnificent performance from all 11 players. I have to correct myself, it was a performance on the subs who came on. A squad performance.”
