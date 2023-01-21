Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has wrapped up his career in European club football. Returning from the Qatar World Cup, the 37-year-old decided to take up a new challenge to play in Saudi Arabia, signing a lucrative deal worth around 200 million euros with Al Nassr for two-and-a-half years. Now, the Portuguese international is all set to shift base to his ‘forever home’ in Portugal with his family. However, while everything is arranged, one thing is giving headaches to Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez. The couple is struggling to find a personal chef for their mansion, despite offering a handsome salary.

Following his contract with the Asian side, Ronaldo is currently the highest-paid footballer in the world. He parted ways with English Premier League giants Manchester United last year and left the club as a free agent. Later, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner jetted off to the gulf nation.

As Al Nassr seems to be the final assignment of his career, Ronaldo is paying attention to building his dream residence in his home country. In an effort, he purchased the land in Portugal’s Quinta da Marinha in September 2021. The work is still in progress and the Ronaldo family is expecting it to be concluded by June this year.

As per reports, the footballer and his beau Georgina are quite concerned about the kitchen of their £17-million property. They have been searching for someone who can cook Portuguese cuisine as well as some selected international dishes such as sushi. According to reports, the deserving candidate will take home a fat paycheck of £4,500 or Rs 4.5 lakh per month.

On 19 January, Ronaldo played his first match in the Asian country for Saudi All-stars XI in an exhibition match against Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain. During the nine-goal thriller, the Portuguese forward struck the net two times. However, the French unit managed to defeat the Saudi unit 5-4 in the end. Cristiano Ronaldo will make his debut for his new club Al Nassr on 22 January against Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League.

