Former Manchester United striker and Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed a two-match suspension in the Premier League and has been fined £50,000 for breaking a fan’s phone.

Ronaldo had knocked a fan’s mobile phone to the ground earlier this year in April 2022. Mirror.co.uk reported that The FA charged Ronaldo with ‘improper/ and violent’ conduct following the incident.

The FA will announce Ronaldo’s punishment today and will also reason the punishment in detail, the report claimed.

Once the ban is imposed, Ronaldo will miss two Premier League matches if he joins another English club. Currently, Chelsea and Newcastle both are in talks with the Portuguese star to acquire his services.

Ronaldo, currently in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup, was cautioned by Merseyside Police over the incident.

Interestingly, Ronaldo had issued an apology for the outburst on social media and also invited the supporter to watch the next match at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship.

The affected, however, had declined to accept the star’s apology. Sarah Kelly had claimed that it was her 14-year-old son Jake whose phone was struck down. Jake also has autism.

Ronaldo terminated his contract at Manchester United mutually and with immediate effect on Tuesday.

