After an average run in his first season with Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo finally won his first trophy since moving to the oil-rich Kingdom. Al Nassr beat arch-rivals Al Hilal 2-1 to lift the Arab Club Champions Cup on Saturday. And both goals were netted by the star Portuguese striker.

The first goal was scored by Al Hilal’s Michael, who mimicked Ronaldo’s famous ‘Siuuu’ celebration to mock him. Ronaldo was quick to respond with a beautifully positioned goal; He picked up a cross and just tapped the ball into the back of the net.

For the second and the winning goal, Ronaldo converted a rebound with his head. With this, he also edged Gerd Muller to have the record for the most number of headers to his name — 146 headed goals.

After winning his first trophy for Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo shared a message on X, formerly Twitter.

“Extremely proud to helped the team winning this important trophy for the 1st time! Thank you to everyone in the club that was involved in this great achievement and to my familly and friends for always being by my side! Fantastic support by our fans! This also belongs to you!” he wrote.

Fantastic support by our fans!This also belongs to you!💛💙

The night didn’t come to a good ending for Cristiano Ronaldo though.

Later in the match picked up a knee injury and had to be stretchered off the field.

The 38-year-old was signed by the Saudi club in December 2022, in what chat came as a surprising career turn for his fans.

The first season with his new club, the Saudi Pro League, didn’t turn out to be as remarkable as anticipated by his fans as his team finished second.