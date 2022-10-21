Manchester: Cristiano Ronaldo responded to his shock omission from the Manchester United squad for Chelsea by claiming the Tottenham Hotspur incident had come in the heat of the moment.

Ronaldo stormed down the Old Trafford tunnel with several minutes remaining in United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday.

Pledging to keep working to win back his place, Ronaldo said on Instagram: “I started very young, the older and most experienced players examples were always very important to me.

“Therefore, later on, I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented. Unfortunately that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment gets the best of us.

“Right now, I just feel that I have to keep working hard in Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for everything in any given game.

“Giving in to the pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we’ll be together again.”

In response to Ronaldo’s unwillingness to come on as a late substitute, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag dropped him from the squad for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea.

After the 2-0 win against Spurs, Ten Hag said he would “deal with” the issue later and Ronaldo was seen driving into United’s Carrington training headquarters before the announcement of his punishment. As per reports, Ronaldo was made to train alone.

It was not the first time Ronaldo had shown public dissent under the Dutchman and the United manager has finally responded by wielding the axe.

“Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea. The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture,” a United statement said.

United chiefs, who reportedly support Ten Hag’s decision to wield the axe, are said to be weighing up a decision on Ronaldo’s long-term future after the disciplinary issue. But whether it can materialise remains the challenge with Ronaldo’s huge salary a massive block.

Disappointed by club’s failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, Ronaldo has been trying to engineer a move away from Old Trafford since the end of last season.

He missed United’s pre-season tour to Australia and Asia for “family reasons” before making another show of frustration in a friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

Playing under Ten Hag for the first time, Ronaldo was substituted at half-time and responded by leaving Old Trafford before the match had finished.

Ronaldo also reacted badly when he was substituted by Ten Hag in last weekend’s draw against Newcastle.

The Portuguese striker, a five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid and United, has started only two Premier League games this season, also making six substitute appearances and scoring only one goal.

He also has four Europa League starts and one goal in the second-tier competition he was so keen to avoid after United finished outside the Premier League’s top-four last term.

(with inputs from AFP)

