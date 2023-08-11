Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has emerged as the highest-earning celebrity per post on Instagram for the third year in a row, leaving behind the second-placed Lionel Messi by over a half million dollars. The 38-year-old earns $3.23 million for a single post, while Messi earns $2.6 million, according to a list prepared by Instagram scheduling tool Hopper HQ.

The football duo is way ahead of famous stars like actor/singer Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and actor Dwane Johnson, while Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Brazil’s footballer Neymar is also on the list.

Former India captain Kohli, who has 256 million followers on Instagram, is 14th overall on the list and third-highest earning sportsperson after Ronaldo and Messi. Kohli makes $1.38 million (Rs 11.5 crore) for a single post.

“It’s still shocking to me that the annual money made on the platform increases every year. Yet, what fascinates me more is the consistent players at the top. It’s apparent that the glitz and glamour of traditional celebrities still hold power over the new ‘influencer’ status. Ronaldo and Messi not only dominate the pitch but also the digital sphere as it’s clear they personify the power of personal branding and the influence it holds over us ‘ordinary’ people,” Mike Bandar, co-founder of Hopper HQ was quoted as saying by Reuters.

This comes just a month after Forbes named Ronaldo as the highest-paid athlete in the world, a feat he last accomplished in 2017.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has also become the first person to reach the 600-million followers mark on Instagram. He was also the first person to reach the 300-million mark on the platform.

Earlier in December last year, Ronaldo became the highest-paid footballer of all time after he was signed by Saudi Arabian club Al Nassar, his home till the 2025 season.

In Saudi Arabia, he has played a vital role for the club with 18 goals in a total of 24 matches so far.

In his last appearance, his goal powered Al Nassr to the final of the Arab Club Champions Cup. Now they will square off with arch-rivals Al Hilal in the title clash on Saturday.