Cristiano Ronaldo has slammed shut any chance of him playing for a European football club again. He also said the Saudi Arabian League is better than America’s Major League Soccer, where his great rival Lionel Messi has decided to move.

Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr in December last year on a 2 1/2 year deal following his unceremonious exit from Manchester United, said his move paved the way for other top players to move to the desert kingdom.

The 38-year-old was speaking after Al Nassr were beaten 5-0 by Celta Vigo in a pre-season friendly. He said except the Premier League, most European leagues were in decline.

“I’m 100% sure I won’t return to any European club. I’m 38-years-old,” ESPN quoted him as saying.

“European football has lost a lot of quality. The only valid one and still doing good is the (English) Premier League. They’re way ahead of all the other leagues.”

Messi was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia as well before he opted to join Inter Miami in the MLS, signing a deal until 2025.

“The Saudi league is better than MLS,” Ronaldo said.

“Now all the players are coming here … In one year, more top players will come to Saudi Arabia.”

Several high profile players have joined the Saudi Arabia football league in the summer including Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema from Real Madrid and N’Golo Kante from Chelsea, with both signing for champions Al-Ittihad.