Portuguese footballer star Cristiano Ronaldo, now officially a member of the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, met some of his colleagues from his former club Real Madrid on Saturday.

The Spanish side arrived in the Saudi capital Riyadh to prepare for Sunday’s Spanish Supercopa Final against Barcelona. Ahead of the much-anticipated El Classico, Ronaldo paid a visit to the Los Blancos’ training session where he greeted his former teammates as well as Italian manager Carlos Ancelotti during what can be called a friendly reunion. Club legend Roberto Carlos was also there accompanying the unit. Ronaldo also took time to embrace the former Brazilian left-back.

Real Madrid shared glimpses of the meeting on their official Twitter. The clip reveals Ronaldo exchanging hugs with Ancelotti, other supporting staff, and Carlos while standing near the sidelines. While all of this was going on, the Madrid footballers were spotted sweating it out on the field. Ronaldo took a seat on the bench and watched the first minutes of their training.

Rodrygo got the shivers after meeting his idol Cristiano Ronaldo 😂 (via @realmadriden) pic.twitter.com/aDW5qlzTSr — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 13, 2023

Then, the 37-year-old posed with youngsters like Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, and Eder Militao during his gym session. He interacted with each of them with a hearty smile on his face. Rodrygo seemed quite excited, meeting the five-time Ballon d’Or winner as the Brazilian winger’s hand was seen shaking following the meeting. Another video, dropped by ESPN FC, showed a precious moment of Ronaldo being captured in a group photo with the Madrid players and his ex-boss Ancelotti.

Earlier before starting his career in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes reportedly approached Real Madrid a few times regarding Ronaldo’s return to the Bernabeu. But the defending La Liga champions did not seem much interested in buying the striker. After returning from the Qatar World Cup, the Portuguese icon was spotted working out at Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training ground, sparking hopes for a comeback.

Ronaldo has been a crucial figure in the Real Madrid set-up during his nine-year spell there. He has recorded 450 goals in 438 games for the club and won 14 trophies, including four UEFA Champions League titles with the Spanish side.



Coming back to his present club, Ronaldo is yet to make his debut for Al Nassr in the Saudi Arabian league. Currently, he is only training with the club since he was suspended by the FA for two games last season for smacking a phone out of an Everton supporter’s hand while being a part of Manchester United.

