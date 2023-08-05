On Sunday, Premier League and FA Cup champions Manchester City take on league runners-up Arsenal in the FA Community Shield in Wembley.

That will provide a very early opportunity for both teams to win some silverware ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season that gets underway on 11 August (Friday).

Mikel Arteta has challenged big-spending Arsenal to deliver a statement of intent ahead of the Premier League season when they face treble winners Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday.

Arteta’s side have their sights set on dethroning City as they look to avenge last season’s painful collapse in the title race.

Fuelled by a spending spree of more than 200 million pounds ($254 million) on England midfielder Declan Rice, Germany forward Kai Havertz and Dutch defender Jurrien Timber, Arsenal have an early opportunity to show they are equipped to end City’s three-year reign as champions.

City, meanwhile, have completed acquisitions of their own, with the likes of Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic arriving at the Etihad recently.

Arsenal finished five points behind Pep Guardiola’s men despite holding an eight-point lead in April and Gunners boss Arteta knows this weekend’s glamour friendly at Wembley offers an opportunity to lay down a marker.

“For sure. After what we did last year, a lot of people are going to talk about what is next,” Arteta said.

“In the end, it will be about playing better and earning the right to win every match.

“We made some important signings, like other teams are doing, but when you are Arsenal, you have to handle that.”

While Arsenal have a burning desire to get their hands on the Premier League trophy for the first time since 2004, Guardiola’s side must prove they remain hungry for silverware.

Cementing their status as one of English football’s all-time great teams, City last season became only the second English club to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in a single campaign, matching Manchester United’s achievement in 1998/99.

Ahead of the Community Shield clash, here’s all you need to know as far as live streaming is concerned:

When will the Community Shield match between Manchester City and Arsenal take place?

The Community Shield match between Manchester City and Arsenal will take place on 6 August (Sunday).

Where will the Community Shield match between Manchester City and Arsenal take place?

The Community Shield match between Manchester City and Arsenal will take place at Wembley Stadium, London.

What time will the Community Shield match between Manchester City and Arsenal begin?

The Community Shield match between Manchester City and Arsenal will begin at 8.30 pm IST.

How can I watch the Community Shield match between Manchester City and Arsenal?

The Community Shield match between Manchester City and Arsenal will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network. You can also stream the match LIVE on the Sony LIV app and website.

With inputs from AFP