Manchester United heads to Chelsea without Cristiano Ronaldo but with more confidence after an acclaimed performance beating Tottenham 2-0 in the Premier League midweek. Notably, Ronaldo refused to go on as a substitute and headed to the changing room before the end of the game. He was omitted from the squad for the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Ronaldo stormed down the Old Trafford tunnel with several minutes remaining in United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old star reportedly told United manager Erik ten Hag that he did not want to come on as a late substitute.

It was not the first time Ronaldo had shown public dissent at his role in Ten Hag’s team and the United manager has finally responded by wielding the axe.

“Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea. The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture,” a United statement said on Thursday.

Ronaldo responded to his shock omission from the squad by claiming the Tottenham incident had come in the heat of the moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

It is believed Ten Hag’s decision to remove Ronaldo from the squad has the full backing of the United hierarchy.

Meanwhile, the clash on Saturday will be crucial for both sides apropos their position in the top four. Chelsea, in fourth, is one point and one place ahead of United, who are currently fifth in the points tally.

Both the teams have been in good form lately and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top on Saturday.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Live streaming and telecast details:

When will Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League match be played?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, October 22.

Where will Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League match be played?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be played at Stamford Bridge.

What time Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League match begin?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League match will begin at 10 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League match be available for streaming?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(With AFP inputs)