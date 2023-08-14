Chelsea have reportedly agreed a British record transfer fee of £115 million ($146 million, 133 million euros) for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo. The 21-year-old Ecuador international had also been a target for Premier League rivals Liverpool, who on Friday agreed a reported record £110 million fee with Brighton.

Caicedo however preferred a move to Chelsea and did not travel to Liverpool for the medical and is now set to join the west London club on an eight-year contract, according to the reports.

Chelsea, who drew 1-1 with Liverpool in their Premier League opener on Sunday, hope Caicedo will be available for next weekend’s trip to West Ham United.

He could line up in Mauricio Pochettino’s team alongside Enzo Fernandez, who cost what was then a British record £107 million when he joined from Benfica earlier this year.

Caicedo was left out of Brighton’s squad for their season-opening 4-1 win at home to Luton Town on Saturday.

