Chelsea agree £115 mn British record fee for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo: report
Moises Caicedo is set to join Chelsea from Brighton and Hove Albion after both clubs agreed a British record transfer fee of £115 million ($146 million, 133 million euros).
Chelsea have reportedly agreed a British record transfer fee of £115 million ($146 million, 133 million euros) for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo. The 21-year-old Ecuador international had also been a target for Premier League rivals Liverpool, who on Friday agreed a reported record £110 million fee with Brighton.
Caicedo however preferred a move to Chelsea and did not travel to Liverpool for the medical and is now set to join the west London club on an eight-year contract, according to the reports.
Chelsea, who drew 1-1 with Liverpool in their Premier League opener on Sunday, hope Caicedo will be available for next weekend’s trip to West Ham United.
Related Articles
He could line up in Mauricio Pochettino’s team alongside Enzo Fernandez, who cost what was then a British record £107 million when he joined from Benfica earlier this year.
Caicedo was left out of Brighton’s squad for their season-opening 4-1 win at home to Luton Town on Saturday.
With AFP inputs
also read
Football transfers roundup: Chelsea working on deal to sign Moises Caicedo; Harry Kane, Ousmane Dembele complete moves
Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo was expected to travel to Liverpool for a medical but he reportedly had a change of heart and is still in London waiting for Chelsea's offer.
Football transfers roundup: Tottenham accept Harry Kane offer from Bayern; Chelsea bid for Romeo Lavia
Bayern Munch have reportedly reached an agreement with Spurs for Harry Kane after breaking through the 100-million-euro barrier for the first time.
Wolves name Gary O'Neil as new head coach after Julen Lopetegui exit
Gary O'Neil, a rising star among English football managers, was surprisingly sacked by Bournemouth in June despite guiding the Cherries to Premier League safety last season.