AC Milan, defending Serie A champions, moved into the UEFA Champions League semi-finals after beating Napoli 2-1 on aggregate. The two Italian sides were 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes with Victor Osimhen’s goal coming in far too late.

The seven-time European champions are into the semi-finals of the continental competition for the first time since 2007. Olivier Giroud scored the decisive goal in the second leg played in Naples.

Also, AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan denied a penalty from Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia with Giroud also having a penalty kick saved before his opener.

AC Milan could face city rivals Inter Milan in the semi-final. Inter hold a 2-0 advantage entering the second leg against Benfica at the San Siro on Wednesday.

After AC Milan edged Napoli narrowly in the Champions League, here’s how the managers – Stefano Pioli and Luciano Spalletti – and players Rafael Leao, Olivier Giroud and Fikayo Tomori reacted:

“Napoli will win the Italian title and totally deserve to, but it makes us proud to have qualified against a very strong opponent. It was two very balanced matches. Our double advantage (1-0 at halftime after winning 1-0 the first leg) made us play very low and create little in the second half, but that’s good. This qualification will give us a lot of confidence, after having already eliminated Tottenham. It gives you strength, self-confidence, the ability to handle pressure. We have done a lot and we absolutely do not want to stop. We were considered underdogs against Napoli, but I coach a group with a big heart. We grit our teeth and suffered but deserved qualification.”

— Stefano Pioli, AC Milan coach

“Congratulations to Milan and also to my players. We had a great Champions League. We came to these games a bit out of steam, and we paid for our inexperience.”

— Luciano Spalletti, Napoli coach

“I wanted to please our tifosi who came in such numbers to Naples. I’m happy to have scored after fantastic work by Leao, even if I could have scored before. We played the match we wanted, scoring in the first half. With this state of mind, we can dream. A still difficult match awaits us in the next round, whether against Inter Milan or Benfica.”

— Olivier Giroud, Milan striker, speaking on Mediaset

“I know I can make the difference. If I can’t score, I look for my teammates, here it was Giroud. I know if I give him a good ball he’ll score. Last year I had a good season in the league and I wanted to show it again this year in the Champions League.”

— Rafael Leao, Milan forward, talking to Mediaset

“The way I’m feeling now I’m going to be watching (tomorrow’s quarter-final between Inter and Benfica) on the sofa with my legs up because I am so tired. We’re just happy to be in the semi-final. We’re relaxed. Obviously, playing Inter would be a nice semi-final but Benfica are a strong side too.”

— Fikayo Tomori, Milan defender, speaking to BT Sport

