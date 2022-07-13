Sports

Champions League final chaos caused by 'dysfunctions', not supporters: French enquiry

The 'strings of dysfunctions' included a failure to anticipate how supporters would arrive at the stadium due to a transport strike, inadequate instructions and the use of police checkpoints that caused pressure points on the way to the game

Agence France-Presse July 13, 2022 17:07:52 IST
File photo of French Police deploying tear gas on supporters waiting in long lines to get into the Stade de France for the Champions League final. AP

Paris: A French Senate enquiry into chaotic scenes at the Champions League final in May in Paris concluded on Wednesday the problems were caused by a "string of dysfunctions" in the organisation, rather than Liverpool supporters as claimed by the government.

"These dysfunctions were at every level, not only during the implementation (during the game) but also during preparations in advance," the co-chair of the enquiry Laurent Lafon told reporters at a press conference.

The "dysfunctions" included a failure to anticipate how supporters would arrive at the stadium due to a transport strike, inadequate instructions and the use of police checkpoints that caused pressure points on the way to the game.

The fact-finding mission led by two senators has heard from witnesses since the Liverpool-Real Madrid game on May 28 which was marred by a delayed kick-off, crushes, teargas and street crime.

The enquiry discounted the issue of fake tickets, the late arrival of supporters at the stadium, or the presence of thousands of fans without tickets as the main causes.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin had suggested all of these as factors to explain the fiasco, which was a national embarrassment for France.

"It's not the number of people around the stadium that is the cause of these dysfunctions," Lafon added.

