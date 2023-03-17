Champions League Quarter-Final Draw Live Updates: Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City await outcome

UEFA Champions League Draw Live Updates: Follow latest updates for Europe's club competitions.

FP Sports March 17, 2023 15:58:37 IST
Champions League Quarter-Final Draw Live Updates: Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City await outcome

UEFA Champions League draw Live: Live updates for quarter-finals of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League competition. Reuters

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Mar 17, 2023 - 16:42 (IST)

Special guest Patrick Kluivert joins UEFA Deputy General Secretary Giorgio Marchetti, Hamit Altintop and host Pedro Pinto for the ceremony

Mar 17, 2023 - 16:39 (IST)

We're underway in Nyon, Switzerland. A montage of the clubs that have qualified for the last-eight stage. Hamit Altintop has joined the rest on the stage. The final for this year's competition is in Istanbul.

Mar 17, 2023 - 16:20 (IST)

Quarter-finalist 8: Real Madrid

This season: W6 D1 L1 F21 A7

Group F: Winners

Round of 16: 6-2 agg vs Liverpool

Mar 17, 2023 - 16:19 (IST)

Quarter-finalist 7: Napoli

This season: W7 D0 L1 F25 A6

Group A: Winners

Round of 16: 5-0 agg vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Mar 17, 2023 - 16:19 (IST)

Quarter-finalist 6: AC Milan

This season: W4 D2 L2 F13 A7

Group E: Runners-up

Round of 16: 1-0 agg vs Tottenham

Mar 17, 2023 - 16:18 (IST)

Quarter-finalist 5: Manchester City

This season: W5 D3 L0 F22 A3

Group G: Winners

Round of 16: 8-1 agg vs Leipzig

Mar 17, 2023 - 16:17 (IST)

Quarter-finalist 4: Inter Milan

This season: W4 D2 L2 F11 A7

Group C: Runners-up

Round of 16: 1-0 agg vs Porto

Mar 17, 2023 - 16:17 (IST)

Quarter-finalist 3: Chelsea

This season: W5 D1 L2 F12 A5

Group E: Winners

Round of 16: 2-1 agg vs Dortmund

Mar 17, 2023 - 16:16 (IST)

Quarter-finalist 2: Benfica

This season: W6 D2 L0 F25 A8

Group H: Winners

Round of 16: 7-1 agg vs Club Brugge

Mar 17, 2023 - 16:15 (IST)

Quarter-finalist 1: Bayern Munich

This season: W8 D0 L0 F21 A2

Group C: Winners

Round of 16: 3-0 aggregate vs PSG

Preview: After Round of 16, the focus in Europe’s competitions shifts to the quarter-finals but the fate is to be decided by luck of the draw. First up in the day of activity in Nyon, Switzerland will be the UEFA Champions League draw followed by Europa League and Europa Conference League a short while after.

UEFA Champions League last-eight is highlighted by the presence of defending and 14-time winners Real Madrid who convincingly swept aside Liverpool by a 6-2 aggregate margin.

The highlight, however, is on the Italian teams. For the first time since 2006, there are three Italian teams in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Napoli, AC Milan and Inter Milan have come through after beating Eintracht Frankfurt, Spurs and Porto.

After Italy, the country with most club representation is England. Manchester City, chasing their first European title, and two-time winners Chelsea have made it through after beating RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

In the Europa League, Manchester United, Sevilla and Juventus are the marquee clubs remaining. Manchester United had no trouble beating Real Betis. However, fellow Premier League side and domestic league leaders Arsenal were bundled out on penalties by Sporting Lisbon.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here.

Updated Date: March 17, 2023 16:21:42 IST

