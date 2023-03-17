Auto refresh feeds

We're underway in Nyon, Switzerland. A montage of the clubs that have qualified for the last-eight stage. Hamit Altintop has joined the rest on the stage. The final for this year's competition is in Istanbul.

Preview: After Round of 16, the focus in Europe’s competitions shifts to the quarter-finals but the fate is to be decided by luck of the draw. First up in the day of activity in Nyon, Switzerland will be the UEFA Champions League draw followed by Europa League and Europa Conference League a short while after.

UEFA Champions League last-eight is highlighted by the presence of defending and 14-time winners Real Madrid who convincingly swept aside Liverpool by a 6-2 aggregate margin.

The highlight, however, is on the Italian teams. For the first time since 2006, there are three Italian teams in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Napoli, AC Milan and Inter Milan have come through after beating Eintracht Frankfurt, Spurs and Porto.

After Italy, the country with most club representation is England. Manchester City, chasing their first European title, and two-time winners Chelsea have made it through after beating RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

In the Europa League, Manchester United, Sevilla and Juventus are the marquee clubs remaining. Manchester United had no trouble beating Real Betis. However, fellow Premier League side and domestic league leaders Arsenal were bundled out on penalties by Sporting Lisbon.

