Bayern Munich snatched the Bundesliga title from Borussia Dortmund with an edge-of-the-seat stuff on the last day of the German football league. The title was in Dortmund’s hands, all they had to do was beat Mainz. But with pressure on both teams, those at Signal-Iduna Park buckled while Bayern Munich won their 11th successive league title.

Pre-match scenario

Borussia Dortmund, on 70 points, had to beat Mainz to win the Bundesliga title. Bayern Munich, on 68 points, were travelling to FC Cologne and needed a win. If both teams won, Dortmund would win the title. Dortmund had won 20 of their last 35 matches against Mainz which gave them a historic upper hand. Not just that, Mainz were on a four match losing streak. That was coupled with motivation of winning their Bundesliga title since 2011/12.

Here’s how the day unfolded in Germany:

7 PM IST: Dortmund vs Mainz and FC Cologne vs Bayern Munich kicks off. Dortmund are top of the table with a two point lead

7:08 PM IST: Kingsley Coman puts Bayern Munich ahead with a Leroy Sane pass. As things stand, Bayern Munich are top with a better goal difference.

7:15 PM IST: Things get worse for Dortmund. Andreas Hanche-Olsen stuns the home fans by heading in Mainz’s opening goal in the 15th minute. Bayern now lead Dortmund by a point to win the title.

7:19 PM IST: In Dortmund, Raphael Guerreiro goes down in the Mainz penalty area under a challenge from Dominik Kohr, and after a VAR check, Dortmund are awarded a penalty. Sebastien Haller steps up, but his low effort is beaten away by Dahmen.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND FANS ARE IN DISBELIEF pic.twitter.com/6q0txVh2Xj — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 27, 2023

Borussia Dortmund at home in the Bundesliga, before today:

16 games, 14 wins, 1 draw, 1 defeat, 53 goals, 15 conceded. — Get German Football News (@GGFN_) May 27, 2023

7:24 PM IST: Things go from bad to worse for Dortmund in the 24th minute. Karim Onisiwo’s header is far too strong for Gregor Kobel to handle. Mainz lead 2-0 and Bayern have a cushion to enjoy.

7:45 PM IST: Over in Cologne, Leroy Sane and Bayern Munich celebrate going two goals to the good. Only for a VAR check to rule it out for a handball in the build-up.

8:30 PM IST: With 21 minutes to go, Dortmund reduce the deficit with a Guerreiro strike. His right footed shot hits the post and goes in. Dortmund make it 1-2 but are still losing the title to Bayern Munich

1-1. KOLN HAVE EQUALIZED AND DORTMUND GO ON TOP OF THE BUNDESLIGA AS THINGS STAND NOW !!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Jt1yV0JSXG — (@TheEuropeanLad) May 27, 2023

8:41 PM IST: Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry is penalised for a handball and Cologne are awarded a penalty. Dejan Ljubicic steps up and converts from the spot. Cologne and Bayern Munich are now level at 1-1 which hands the title back to Dortmund with ten minutes to go.

Our cameraman got a little excited when this went in Anyone else? #MiaSanMeister pic.twitter.com/b0Fpn2HT3A — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) May 27, 2023

8:49 PM IST: Jamal Musiala, who had come on as a substitute four minutes ago, scores in the 89th minute for Bayern Munich to snatch the Bundesliga title. “We had nothing to lose at this stage. We simply had to score a goal. This time it went in for me,” said the 20-year-old Musiala later.

8:54 PM IST: Deep into stoppage time, Niklas Sule fires Dortmund’s equaliser. The Yellow Wall was jumping and there was reason to believe with everyone thrown in to get the winner. Alas, it wasn’t to be.

Borussia Dortmund fan-turned-head coach Edin Terzic in tears as the Südtribüne chants his name after losing the title. The chant afterwards: “If you win and stand top, or if you lose and stand at the bottom, we’ll still sing: Borussia, BVB!” Powerful.pic.twitter.com/Lc3F61gIdg — Felix Tamsut (@ftamsut) May 27, 2023

8:59 PM IST: Bayern Munich beat Cologne 2-1 and Dortmund are held to a 2-2 draw. As a result, Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga title for the 11th consecutive time and 32nd overall.

Post match

Soon after Bayern Munich won the title, the club fired former goalkeeper and chief executive Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić from their positions as top executives.

Club president Herbert Hainer said the decision to fire the two men was made Friday — before the team’s Bundesliga success.

Unglaublich! Ein ganz großes Kompliment und Gratulation Jungs! Ich hab’s euch immer gesagt! Immer bis zum Schluss alles geben und niemals aufgeben. Ich bin unheimlich stolz auf euch und diese Leistung! Ich würde gerne mit euch mitfeiern, aber leider kann ich heute nicht bei euch… — Oliver Kahn (@OliverKahn) May 27, 2023

“I wasn’t allowed by the club,” Kahn wrote on Twitter, contradicting the club’s claim that he missed the game on doctor’s orders.

Manager Thomas Tuchel seemed shocked by the club’s decision to fire the men who had brought him to the club as Julian Nagelsmann’s replacement.

“I knew about it since yesterday. The two were largely responsible for the fact we went on this journey together. That’s why I have to process it now,” Tuchel said after his team’s win. “But I’m assuming that I’ll continue on my path at Bayern.”

Bayern said supervisory board vice-chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen will take over as CEO from Kahn, while a successor for Salihamidžić still needs to be found.

(with inputs from AP)

