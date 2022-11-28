Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup Group G clash between Brazil and Switzerland with the winner of this game becoming the second team after defending champions France to confirm their place in the quarter-finals.

Preview: Brazil and Switzerland lock horns at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud on the outskirts of Doha with the winner set to join defending champions France in the knockouts.

Both sides won their opening fixtures earlier in the tournament — while Switzerland relied on a Breel Embolo strike to defeat Cameroon, Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison’s second half brace ensured Brazil got off to a win with a 2-0 result against Serbia.

Five-time champions Brazil, however, will be without the services of talismanic forward Neymar, who had picked up a ligament injury on his right ankle during the match against Serbia and was subsequently ruled out of the Selecao’s second Group G fixture against the Rossocrociati.

Though not officially ruled out of the tournament yet, the Brazilians are worried about Neymar’s fitness. The forward came into this tournament on the back of a prolific run for Paris Saint-Germain and was expected to play a key role in their team’s campaign.

Brazil have faced Switzerland twice in the FIFA World Cup before, both games ending in a stalemate — 2-2 in the 1950 edition and 1-1 in Russia in 2018.

Lineups:

Brazil: Alisson, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro, Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro, Fred, Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior.

Bench: Weverton, Dani Alves, Fabinho, Alex Telles, Bruno Guimaraes, Gabriel Jesus, Antony, Rodrygo, Everton Ribeiro, Ederson, Bremer, Pedro, Martinelli.

Switzerland: Sommer, Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez, Freuler, Xhaka, Vargas, Sow, Rieder, Embolo.

Bench: Fernandes, Zakaria, Seferovic, Steffen, Omlin, Aebischer, Fassnacht, Comert, Frei, Kobel, Schar, Shaqiri, Kohn, Jashari.

