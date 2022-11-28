Brazil vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Selecao face Rossocrociati with eye on knockouts

FIFA World Cup 2022: Live score and updates of Brazil vs Switzerland from Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Doha, Qatar.

FP Sports November 28, 2022 21:03:21 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Brazil vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Selecao face Rossocrociati with eye on knockouts

FIFA World Cup LIVE Score: Brazil will hope to confirm their place in the knockouts with a victory over Switzerland. AP

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Nov 28, 2022 - 21:09 (IST)

Switzerland Starting XI: Sommer, Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez, Freuler, Xhaka, Vargas, Sow, Rieder, Embolo.


Bench: Fernandes, Zakaria, Seferovic, Steffen, Omlin, Aebischer, Fassnacht, Comert, Frei, Kobel, Schar, Shaqiri, Kohn, Jashari.

Nov 28, 2022 - 21:09 (IST)

Brazil Starting XI: Alisson, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro, Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro, Fred, Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior.

Bench: Weverton, Dani Alves, Fabinho, Alex Telles, Bruno Guimaraes, Gabriel Jesus, Antony, Rodrygo, Everton Ribeiro, Ederson, Bremer, Pedro, Martinelli.

Nov 28, 2022 - 21:03 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup Group G clash between Brazil and Switzerland with the winner of this game becoming the second team after defending champions France to confirm their place in the quarter-finals.

Preview: Brazil and Switzerland lock horns at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud on the outskirts of Doha with the winner set to join defending champions France in the knockouts.

FIFA World Cup: Fixtures | Results | Points Table | Squads | Records

Both sides won their opening fixtures earlier in the tournament — while Switzerland relied on a Breel Embolo strike to defeat Cameroon, Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison’s second half brace ensured Brazil got off to a win with a 2-0 result against Serbia.

Five-time champions Brazil, however, will be without the services of talismanic forward Neymar, who had picked up a ligament injury on his right ankle during the match against Serbia and was subsequently ruled out of the Selecao’s second Group G fixture against the Rossocrociati.

Though not officially ruled out of the tournament yet, the Brazilians are worried about Neymar’s fitness. The forward came into this tournament on the back of a prolific run for Paris Saint-Germain and was expected to play a key role in their team’s campaign.

Brazil have faced Switzerland twice in the FIFA World Cup before, both games ending in a stalemate — 2-2 in the 1950 edition and 1-1 in Russia in 2018.

Lineups:

Brazil: Alisson, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro, Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro, Fred, Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior.

Bench: Weverton, Dani Alves, Fabinho, Alex Telles, Bruno Guimaraes, Gabriel Jesus, Antony, Rodrygo, Everton Ribeiro, Ederson, Bremer, Pedro, Martinelli.

Switzerland: Sommer, Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez, Freuler, Xhaka, Vargas, Sow, Rieder, Embolo.

Bench: Fernandes, Zakaria, Seferovic, Steffen, Omlin, Aebischer, Fassnacht, Comert, Frei, Kobel, Schar, Shaqiri, Kohn, Jashari.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: November 28, 2022 21:03:21 IST

TAGS:

also read

FIFA World Cup 2022: Female referees, off-side technology, cooling equipment, everything new in Qatar
Football

FIFA World Cup 2022: Female referees, off-side technology, cooling equipment, everything new in Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is the first to be held in November-December and will use cooling equipment to manage the temperature.

FIFA World Cup: Ecuador leave out Byron Castillo in last-named squad
Football

FIFA World Cup: Ecuador leave out Byron Castillo in last-named squad

Alfaro announced his squad on Monday evening, close to the deadline, and did not include defender Byron Castillo despite all the legal troubles Ecuador soccer authorities went through since they qualified in March.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Meet the three women referees set to make history at Qatar
Football

FIFA World Cup 2022: Meet the three women referees set to make history at Qatar

France's Stephanie Frappart, Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga and Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita have been selected among 36 referees to officiate matches during the Qatar World Cup.