And it’s HALFTIME at the Stadium 974 with both teams yet to score. Brazil though, have been more active in terms of creating chances, having two shots on target compared to Switzerland's nought.

Just the one minute added after the clock reaches the 45-minute mark, with the Swiss getting their second corner of the game in the dying minutes of the first half. Akanji takes the corner kick, but the Brazilians are able to deflect this towards safety.

Vinicius Jr calmly slots the ball in past Swiss keeper Sommer and starts celebrating right away, appearing to break the deadlock. The referee however, decides to consult VAR, and Richarlison is found offside during the passage of play leading up to Vini’s goal.

Can the five-time champions hold on to the lead and register their first-ever World Cup win against the Swiss?

After Vinicius Jr's disallowed goal shortly after the hour mark, it's Casemiro who puts the Brazilians ahead in the 83rd minute! And it's Vinicius with the assist, putting in a neat inside pass.

BRAZIL WIN! And they become only the second team after defending champions France to confirm their place in the Round of 16 thanks to their 1-0 win over Switzerland.

STAT ALERT: Brazil become the first team in the history of the FIFA World Cup to go unbeaten in 17 group stage matches !

Switzerland have also made two double changes so far. They had replaced Rieder and Vargas with Steffen and Fernandes in the 59th minute, and have now brought on Aebischer and Seferovic.

Brazil make a double change, hoping to break the deadlock, bringing in Gabriel Jesus and Antony in place of Richarlison and Raphina. They had earlier brought Rodrygo in place of Paqueta during the break and later replaced Fred with Bruno Guimaraes.

Free kick for Brazil from near the touchline, and Antony attempts a header inside the the crowded box, but ends up putting the ball right into Sommer’s gloves. A little over 10 minutes left in regulation time; can either team break the deadlock?

A total of six minutes have been added in stoppage time. Can the Brazilians seal the deal with a second strike? Or will the Swiss preserve their unbeaten World Cup record against the Selecao with a last-minute equaliser?

🎟 Brazil have booked their ticket to the Round of 16 @adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup

For now, this is Amit signing off, bidding you all good night!

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the Brazil vs Switzerland game, with the Selecao holding on top the top spot in Group G at the end of this fixture and becoming only the second team after France to get a 'Q' against their name in the group stage of the tournament!

Preview: Brazil and Switzerland lock horns at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud on the outskirts of Doha with the winner set to join defending champions France in the knockouts.

Both sides won their opening fixtures earlier in the tournament — while Switzerland relied on a Breel Embolo strike to defeat Cameroon, Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison’s second half brace ensured Brazil got off to a win with a 2-0 result against Serbia.

Five-time champions Brazil, however, will be without the services of talismanic forward Neymar, who had picked up a ligament injury on his right ankle during the match against Serbia and was subsequently ruled out of the Selecao’s second Group G fixture against the Rossocrociati.

Though not officially ruled out of the tournament yet, the Brazilians are worried about Neymar’s fitness. The forward came into this tournament on the back of a prolific run for Paris Saint-Germain and was expected to play a key role in their team’s campaign.

Brazil have faced Switzerland twice in the FIFA World Cup before, both games ending in a stalemate — 2-2 in the 1950 edition and 1-1 in Russia in 2018.

Lineups:

Brazil: Alisson, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro, Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro, Fred, Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior.

Bench: Weverton, Dani Alves, Fabinho, Alex Telles, Bruno Guimaraes, Gabriel Jesus, Antony, Rodrygo, Everton Ribeiro, Ederson, Bremer, Pedro, Martinelli.

Switzerland: Sommer, Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez, Freuler, Xhaka, Vargas, Sow, Rieder, Embolo.

Bench: Fernandes, Zakaria, Seferovic, Steffen, Omlin, Aebischer, Fassnacht, Comert, Frei, Kobel, Schar, Shaqiri, Kohn, Jashari.

