Tournament favourite Brazil will take on South Korea in their Round of 16 game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Monday at Doha’s Stadium 974, Qatar.

South Korea defeated one of the tournament’s top teams, Portugal, in the last match to finish as the runner-up in a group that also featured heavyweight sides like Uruguay and Ghana. Despite having made a promising start and advancing to the next round with two consecutive victories, Brazil lost their final group encounter against Cameroon 0-1. Notably, it was a huge day for Cameroon as they became the first-ever African nation to beat the five-time champions in any World Cup.

Though Brazil have been in remarkable form, the collapse to Cameroon must have opened their eyes to the fact that they cannot afford to take the Taegeuk Warriors lightly in this year of upsets. There is also something different that Brazil fans can be happy about and it’s the return of their star forward Neymar Jr. He missed the last two group-league matches after suffering an unfortunate ankle injury during the Serbia game.

On the other hand, Korea have maintained a formidable defence so far in the tournament, while their attackers were also quite aggressive making the run into the opponent’s box. However, they regularly make mistakes in the middle of the field that may be disastrous in front of Brazilian fast-paced mid-field.

Brazil will start a step ahead of South Korea as per the results of their previous face-offs. The South American nation registered a win on six occasions in their seven meetings so far.

Here is all you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea:

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea will be played on 5 December 2022. (6 December in India)

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea be kicked off?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea will be kicked off at 12:30 AM IST (6 December).

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea be held?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea will be held at Doha’s Stadium 974.

Which TV channels will telecast the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea will be telecast on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How can you watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea will be streamed online on the Jio Cinema mobile app and Jio Cinema website.

FIFA World Cup 2022- Round of 16: Brazil vs South Korea- Possible Starting XI:

Brazil: Alisson, Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Danilo, Paqueta, Casemiro, Neymar, Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr

South Korea: Seung-gyu, Moon-hwan, Kyung-won, Young-gwon, Jin-su, In-beom, Woo-young; Hee-chan, Kang-in, Heung-min, Gue-sung.